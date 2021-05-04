The global ”Acne Treatment“ Market is expected to reach USD 7.19 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to increasing incidence of acne amongst the people and growing dermatology consultations across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, published this information in its latest report, titled “Acne Treatment Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Retinoids, Antibiotics, Isotretinoin, and Others), By Treatment Modality (Oral and Topical), By Age Group (10 to 17, 18 to 44, 45 to 64 and 65 Above) By Distribution Channel (Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies and, E-pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market was worth USD 5.46 billion in 2019.

Major Acne Treatment Market Key players covered in the report include:

Allergan (Dublin, Ireland)

Botanix Acne Treatment (Northbridge, Australia)

Galderma S.A. (Lausanne, Switzerland)

Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc (New Jersey, U.S.)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (Bridgewater, U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (London, UK)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Johnson & Johnson (New Jersey, U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Other Players

Get Sample Report Of Acne Treatment Market Report at:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/impact-of-covid-19-on-Acne Treatment-market-102685

Global Acne Treatment Market report covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied with detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Acne Treatment Market Analysis 2021:

DRIVING FACTORS :

Increasing Incidence of Acne to Bolster Growth

The advent of consuming junk food and high disposable income is resulting in increasing cases of skin disorders across the globe. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (ADA), around 85% between the age group of 12 and 24 have experienced minor acne once in a lifetime. Acne incidences are rising in adults, with over 15% affected are women. The rising skin conditions such as eczema, acne, and psoriasis is driving the demand for dermatology consultations globally. The increasing cases of skin ailments are expected to drive the global acne treatment market during the forecast period.

For more information visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/acne-treatment-market-103361

Competitive And Regional Analysis:

Ortho Dermatologics Launches Tazarotene Topical to Treat Acne Vulgaris

In June 2020, Ortho Dermatologics announced its launch of Tazarotene lotion 0.045% following the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in late 2019. Tazarotene lotion 0.045% is now available across the stores in the United States for treating acne vulgaris in patients aged 9 years and older. Bill Humphries, Ortho President, said, “Ortho Dermatologics is committed to developing novel treatment options like ARAZLO that will help millions of Americans who are suffering from the inflammatory acne problems.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Acne Treatment market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Acne Treatment market? Who are the key manufacturers in Acne Treatment market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Acne Treatment market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Acne Treatment market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Acne Treatment market? What are the Acne Treatment market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Acne Treatment industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Acne Treatment market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Acne Treatment industry?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/acne-treatment-market-103361

Table of Content:

1 Acne Treatment Market Overview

1.1 Acne Treatment Product Overview

1.2 Acne Treatment Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Acne Treatment Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Acne Treatment Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Acne Treatment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Acne Treatment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Acne Treatment Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Acne Treatment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Acne Treatment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Acne Treatment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Acne Treatment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Acne Treatment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Acne Treatment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Acne Treatment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Acne Treatment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Acne Treatment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Acne Treatment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Acne Treatment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Acne Treatment Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Acne Treatment Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Acne Treatment Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Acne Treatment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Acne Treatment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Acne Treatment Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Acne Treatment Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Acne Treatment as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Acne Treatment Market

2.8 Key Company Acne Treatment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Acne Treatment Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Acne Treatment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Acne Treatment Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Acne Treatment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Acne Treatment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Acne Treatment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Acne Treatment Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Acne Treatment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Acne Treatment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Acne Treatment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Acne Treatment Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Acne Treatment Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Acne Treatment Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Acne Treatment Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Acne Treatment Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Acne Treatment Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Acne Treatment Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Acne Treatment Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Acne Treatment Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Acne Treatment Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Acne Treatment by Application

4.1 Acne Treatment Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Acne Treatment Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Acne Treatment Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Acne Treatment Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Acne Treatment Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Acne Treatment by Application

4.5.2 Europe Acne Treatment by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Acne Treatment by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Acne Treatment by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Acne Treatment by Application

5 North America Acne Treatment Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Acne Treatment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Acne Treatment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Acne Treatment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Acne Treatment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Acne Treatment Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Acne Treatment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Acne Treatment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Acne Treatment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Acne Treatment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Acne Treatment Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Acne Treatment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Acne Treatment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Acne Treatment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Acne Treatment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Acne Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune -411045, Maharashtra, India.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Related Reports :

Acne Treatment Market Size 2021 with CAGR of Value, covers the entire Covid Situation, focusing on market values , demand, trade and prices by country and product.

Dentures Market Size 2021 with CAGR of Value, covers the entire Covid Situation, focusing on market values , demand, trade and prices by country and product.

Fitness Tracker Market Size 2021 with CAGR of Value, covers the entire Covid Situation, focusing on market values , demand, trade and prices by country and product.

Immune Health Supplements Market Size 2021 with CAGR of Value, covers the entire Covid Situation, focusing on market values , demand, trade and prices by country and product.

Medical Swabs Market Size 2021 with CAGR of Value, covers the entire Covid Situation, focusing on market values , demand, trade and prices by country and product.

Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size 2021 with CAGR of Value, covers the entire Covid Situation, focusing on market values , demand, trade and prices by country and product.