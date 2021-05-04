Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Prestressed Concrete Strand market will register a 1.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3858.6 million by 2025, from $ 3598 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Prestressed Concrete Strand business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Prestressed Concrete Strand market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Prestressed Concrete Strand value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Bare PC Strand

Grease Filled PC Strand

Wax Filled PC Strand

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Transport

Building

Energy

Water conservancy

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Xinhua Metal

Fapricela

Hengxing

Insteel

Tianjin Metallurgical

Silvery Dragon

ASLAK

Kiswire

Huaxin

Tycsa PSC

Shengte

Siam Industrial Wire

Hengli

Tata Iron and Steel

Hunan Xianghui

Sumiden

Longtai Rare Earth & New Materials

Gulf Steel Strands

Usha Martin

Southern PC

Strand-tech Martin

Fasten

AL-FAISAL STEEL

Fuxing Keji

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Prestressed Concrete Strand consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Prestressed Concrete Strand market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Prestressed Concrete Strand manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Prestressed Concrete Strand with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Prestressed Concrete Strand submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Prestressed Concrete Strand Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Prestressed Concrete Strand Segment by Type

2.2.1 Bare PC Strand

2.2.2 Grease Filled PC Strand

2.2.3 Wax Filled PC Strand

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Prestressed Concrete Strand Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Prestressed Concrete Strand Segment by Application

