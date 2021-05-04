Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Prestressed Concrete Strand market will register a 1.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3858.6 million by 2025, from $ 3598 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Prestressed Concrete Strand business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Prestressed Concrete Strand market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Prestressed Concrete Strand value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Bare PC Strand
Grease Filled PC Strand
Wax Filled PC Strand
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Transport
Building
Energy
Water conservancy
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Xinhua Metal
Fapricela
Hengxing
Insteel
Tianjin Metallurgical
Silvery Dragon
ASLAK
Kiswire
Huaxin
Tycsa PSC
Shengte
Siam Industrial Wire
Hengli
Tata Iron and Steel
Hunan Xianghui
Sumiden
Longtai Rare Earth & New Materials
Gulf Steel Strands
Usha Martin
Southern PC
Strand-tech Martin
Fasten
AL-FAISAL STEEL
Fuxing Keji
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Prestressed Concrete Strand consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Prestressed Concrete Strand market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Prestressed Concrete Strand manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Prestressed Concrete Strand with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Prestressed Concrete Strand submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Prestressed Concrete Strand Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Prestressed Concrete Strand Segment by Type
2.2.1 Bare PC Strand
2.2.2 Grease Filled PC Strand
2.2.3 Wax Filled PC Strand
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Prestressed Concrete Strand Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Prestressed Concrete Strand Segment by Application
….. continued
