Global GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of GaN and SiC Power Device market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the GaN and SiC Power Device, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the GaN and SiC Power Device market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by GaN and SiC Power Device companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by product type:

GaN Power Semiconductors

SiC Power Semiconductors

Segmentation by Application

Consumer Electronics

New Energy and Photovoltaic

Rail and Transportation

Industrial Motors

UPS Power Supply

New Energy Vehicles

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Americas

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

MENA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

South Africa

Egypt

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Infineon

BASiC Semiconductor

CREE (Wolfspeed)

ST

ON Semiconductor

ROHM

Littelfuse

Mitsubishi Electric

Global Power Technology

Fuji Electric

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2025

2.1.2 GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2015 VS 2020 VS 2025

2.2 Global GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size and Forecast by Regions, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

2.3 Americas GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

2.4 APAC GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

2.5 Europe GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

2.6 MENA GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

3 GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Player

3.1 Global GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Player

3.1.1 Global Top Players GaN and SiC Power Device Revenue, 2018-2020E ($ millions)

3.1.2 Global Top GaN and SiC Power Device Players Market Share, 2018-2020E

3.2 Global Key GaN and SiC Power Device Players Rank in 2019

3.3 Global Key GaN and SiC Power Device Players Head office and Products Offered

3.4 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.4.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.4.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10), 2018-2020E

3.5 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 GaN and SiC Power Device Segment by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 GaN Power Semiconductors

4.1.2 SiC Power Semiconductors

4.2 Global GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Type, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

4.3 GaN Power Semiconductors Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

4.4 SiC Power Semiconductors Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

5 GaN and SiC Power Device Segment by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Consumer Electronics

5.1.2 New Energy and Photovoltaic

5.1.3 Rail and Transportation

5.1.4 Industrial Motors

5.1.5 UPS Power Supply

5.1.6 New Energy Vehicles

5.1.7 Others

5.2 Global GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Application, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

5.3 Consumer Electronics Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

5.4 New Energy and Photovoltaic Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

5.5 Rail and Transportation Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

5.6 Industrial Motors Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

5.7 UPS Power Supply Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

5.8 New Energy Vehicles Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

5.9 Others Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

6 Americas

6.1 Americas GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Country

6.2 United States GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

6.3 Canada GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

6.4 Mexico GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

6.5 Brazil GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

7 APAC

7.1 APAC GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size by Regions

7.2 China GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

7.3 Japan GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

7.4 Korea GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

7.5 Taiwan GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

7.6 India GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

7.7 Australia GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

7.8 Indonesia GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

7.9 Thailand GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

7.10 Malaysia GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

7.11 Philippines GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

7.12 Vietnam GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

8 Europe

8.1 Europe GaN and SiC Power Device by Country

8.2 Germany GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

8.3 France GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

8.4 UK GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

8.5 Russia GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

8.6 Italy GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

8.7 Australia GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

8.8 Benelux GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

8.9 Nordic GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

9 MENA

9.1 MENA & Africa GaN and SiC Power Device by Country

9.2 Saudi Arabia GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

9.3 UAE GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

9.4 Turkey GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

9.5 South Africa GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

9.6 Egypt GaN and SiC Power Device Market Size

..…continued.

