Global Underwater Power Cables Market Growth Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Underwater Power Cables market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Underwater Power Cables, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Underwater Power Cables market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Underwater Power Cables companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Above 500 KV

Below 500 KV

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Offshore Wind Power Generation

Offshore Oil & Gas

Inter-country & Island Connection

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Prysmian

Nexans

General Cable

Sumitomo Electric

HENGTONG Group

Hengtong Group

Furukawa Electric

Hydro Group

Hangzhou Cable

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Underwater Power Cables consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Underwater Power Cables market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Underwater Power Cables manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Underwater Power Cables with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Underwater Power Cables submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Underwater Power Cables?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Underwater Power Cables Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Underwater Power Cables Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Underwater Power Cables Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Underwater Power Cables Segment by Type

2.2.1 Above 500 KV

2.2.2 Below 500 KV

2.3 Underwater Power Cables Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Underwater Power Cables Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Underwater Power Cables Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Underwater Power Cables Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Underwater Power Cables Segment by Application

2.4.1 Offshore Wind Power Generation

2.4.2 Offshore Oil & Gas

2.4.3 Inter-country & Island Connection

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Underwater Power Cables Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Underwater Power Cables Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Underwater Power Cables Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Underwater Power Cables Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Underwater Power Cables by Company

3.1 Global Underwater Power Cables Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Underwater Power Cables Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Underwater Power Cables Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Underwater Power Cables Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Underwater Power Cables Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Underwater Power Cables Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Underwater Power Cables Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Underwater Power Cables Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Underwater Power Cables Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Underwater Power Cables Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Underwater Power Cables by Regions

4.1 Underwater Power Cables by Regions

4.2 Americas Underwater Power Cables Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Underwater Power Cables Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Underwater Power Cables Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Underwater Power Cables Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Underwater Power Cables Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Underwater Power Cables Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Underwater Power Cables Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Underwater Power Cables Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Underwater Power Cables Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Underwater Power Cables Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Underwater Power Cables Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Underwater Power Cables Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Underwater Power Cables Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Underwater Power Cables Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Underwater Power Cables by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Underwater Power Cables Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Underwater Power Cables Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Underwater Power Cables Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Underwater Power Cables Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Underwater Power Cables by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Underwater Power Cables Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Underwater Power Cables Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Underwater Power Cables Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Underwater Power Cables Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

..continued

