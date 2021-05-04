Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

System-on-Chip (SoC)

System-in-Package (SIP)

Multi-chip Module

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Smartphone

Tablet

Speaker

Wearable

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Qualcomm

Bitmain Technologies Ltd.

MediaTek

Rockchip

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

STMicroelectronics

Analog Devices, Inc

Adapteva, Inc

Applied Materials, Inc.

Alphabet Inc

Horizon Robotics, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Broadcom Limited

Groq

Graphcore Ltd.

Krtkl Inc.

Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.

Cambricon Technologies Corporation Limited

Knuedge, Inc.

SK Hynix, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Microsemi Corporation

Mythic, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

NEC Corporation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Segment by Type

2.2.1 System-on-Chip (SoC)

2.2.2 System-in-Package (SIP)

2.2.3 Multi-chip Module

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Segment by Application

2.4.1 Smartphone

2.4.2 Tablet

2.4.3 Speaker

2.4.4 Wearable

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip by Company

3.1 Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip by Regions

4.1 Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip by Regions

4.2 Americas Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

..…continued.

