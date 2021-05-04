Global MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Tactical Grade

Civil Grade

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive​

Medical​

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Honeywell International

Murata

Analog Devices

Bosch Sensortec

STMicroelectronics International

TDK Corporation​

Northrop Grumman LITEF

Xsens Technologies

Silicon Sensing Systems

Sensonor

MEMSIC

EMCORE Corporation

Thales

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Tactical Grade

2.2.2 Civil Grade

2.3 MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive​

2.4.2 Medical​

2.4.3 Aerospace and Defense

2.4.4 Industrial

2.4.5 Others

2.5 MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Company

3.1 Global MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Regions

4.1 MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Regions

4.2 Americas MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Countries

7.1.1 Europe MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Distributors

10.3 MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Customer

11 Global MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Forecast

11.1 Global MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

..…continued.

