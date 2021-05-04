Global Sputter Targets Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sputter Targets market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Sputter Targets, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Sputter Targets market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Sputter Targets companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Metal Target
Alloy Target
Ceramic Compound Target
Metal target is the most commonly used type, with about 69.38% market share in 2019.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Semiconductor
Solar Energy
Flat Panel Display
Others
Demand from the flat panel display accounts for the largest market share, being 41.28% in 2019.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Materion (Heraeus)
TOSOH
JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation
Plansee SE
Mitsui Mining & Smelting
Praxair
Sumitomo Chemical
Hitachi Metals
ULVAC
Honeywell
GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.
FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd
Umicore Thin Film Products
Ningbo Jiangfeng
Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd
Heesung
Angstrom Sciences
Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials
Luvata
Advantec
Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Sputter Targets market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Sputter Targets market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Sputter Targets players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Sputter Targets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Sputter Targets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Sputter Targets?
1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Sputter Targets Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Sputter Targets Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Sputter Targets Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Sputter Targets Segment by Type
2.2.1 Metal Target
2.2.3 Ceramic Compound Target
2.3 Sputter Targets Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Sputter Targets Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Sputter Targets Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Sputter Targets Segment by Application
2.4.1 Semiconductor
2.4.2 Solar Energy
2.4.3 Flat Panel Display
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Sputter Targets Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Sputter Targets Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Sputter Targets Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Sputter Targets by Players
3.1 Global Sputter Targets Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Sputter Targets Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Sputter Targets Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Sputter Targets Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Sputter Targets by Regions
4.1 Sputter Targets Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Sputter Targets Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Sputter Targets Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Sputter Targets Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Sputter Targets Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Sputter Targets Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Sputter Targets Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Sputter Targets Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Sputter Targets Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Sputter Targets Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Sputter Targets Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Sputter Targets by Countries
7.2 Europe Sputter Targets Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Sputter Targets Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Sputter Targets by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Sputter Targets Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Sputter Targets Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Sputter Targets Market Forecast
10.1 Global Sputter Targets Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Sputter Targets Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Sputter Targets Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Sputter Targets Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Sputter Targets Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Materion (Heraeus)
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Sputter Targets Product Offered
11.1.3 Materion (Heraeus) Sputter Targets Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Materion (Heraeus) News
11.2 TOSOH
..…continued.
