Global Sputter Targets Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sputter Targets market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Sputter Targets, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Sputter Targets market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Sputter Targets companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Metal Target

Alloy Target

Ceramic Compound Target

Metal target is the most commonly used type, with about 69.38% market share in 2019.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Semiconductor

Solar Energy

Flat Panel Display

Others

Demand from the flat panel display accounts for the largest market share, being 41.28% in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Materion (Heraeus)

TOSOH

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Plansee SE

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Praxair

Sumitomo Chemical

Hitachi Metals

ULVAC

Honeywell

GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

Umicore Thin Film Products

Ningbo Jiangfeng

Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

Heesung

Angstrom Sciences

Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

Luvata

Advantec

Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sputter Targets market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sputter Targets market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sputter Targets players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sputter Targets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Sputter Targets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Sputter Targets?

1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Sputter Targets Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Sputter Targets Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Sputter Targets Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Sputter Targets Segment by Type

2.2.1 Metal Target

2.2.3 Ceramic Compound Target

2.3 Sputter Targets Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Sputter Targets Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Sputter Targets Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Sputter Targets Segment by Application

2.4.1 Semiconductor

2.4.2 Solar Energy

2.4.3 Flat Panel Display

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Sputter Targets Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Sputter Targets Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Sputter Targets Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Sputter Targets by Players

3.1 Global Sputter Targets Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Sputter Targets Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Sputter Targets Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Sputter Targets Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Sputter Targets by Regions

4.1 Sputter Targets Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Sputter Targets Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Sputter Targets Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Sputter Targets Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Sputter Targets Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Sputter Targets Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Sputter Targets Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Sputter Targets Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Sputter Targets Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Sputter Targets Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Sputter Targets Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Sputter Targets by Countries

7.2 Europe Sputter Targets Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Sputter Targets Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Sputter Targets by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Sputter Targets Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Sputter Targets Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Sputter Targets Market Forecast

10.1 Global Sputter Targets Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Sputter Targets Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Sputter Targets Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Sputter Targets Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Sputter Targets Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Materion (Heraeus)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Sputter Targets Product Offered

11.1.3 Materion (Heraeus) Sputter Targets Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Materion (Heraeus) News

11.2 TOSOH

..…continued.

