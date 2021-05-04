Global Networking Equipment market Overview,size,share and Trends 2021- 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Networking Equipment market will register a 4.5%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 113190 million by 2025, from $ 94790 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Networking Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Networking Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Networking Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Networking Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Networking Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 1~10W

Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 11~20W

Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 21~50W

Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 50~100W

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Switches

Routers

WLAN

ADSL

Modem

Hubs

Set-Top Boxes

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Table of Content :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Networking Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Networking Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Networking Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 CCFL Networking Equipment

2.2.2 LED Networking Equipment

2.3 Networking Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Networking Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Networking Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Networking Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Networking Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Electronics

2.4.3 Machinery & Equipment

2.4.4 Medical Devices

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Networking Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Networking Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Networking Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Networking Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

