Global Power Electronic Devices Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Power Electronic Devices market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Power Electronic Devices, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Power Electronic Devices market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Power Electronic Devices companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Half-controlled Devices

Fully-controlled Devices

Uncontrolled Device

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Consumer Electronics Applications

Energy Application

Industrial Application

Traffic Application

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Infineon

Sunking-Tech

Mitsubishi

Ansion Beauty

Hitachi

Toshiba Corp.

General Electric (ge)

Fuji

Rohm Semiconductor

ABB

Cree.Inc

Changzhou Ruihua Power Electronic Devices Co.,Ltd

Efficient Power Conversion

Xian IR-Peri Co. LTD

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Power Electronic Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Power Electronic Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Power Electronic Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Power Electronic Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Power Electronic Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Power Electronic Devices?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Power Electronic Devices Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Power Electronic Devices Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Power Electronic Devices Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Power Electronic Devices Segment by Type

2.2.1 Half-controlled Devices

2.2.2 Fully-controlled Devices

2.2.3 Uncontrolled Device

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Power Electronic Devices Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Power Electronic Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Power Electronic Devices Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Power Electronic Devices Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Power Electronic Devices Segment by Application

2.4.1 Consumer Electronics Applications

2.4.2 Energy Application

2.4.3 Industrial Application

2.4.4 Traffic Application

2.5 Power Electronic Devices Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Power Electronic Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Power Electronic Devices Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Power Electronic Devices Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Power Electronic Devices by Company

3.1 Global Power Electronic Devices Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Power Electronic Devices Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Power Electronic Devices Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Power Electronic Devices Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Power Electronic Devices Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Power Electronic Devices Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Power Electronic Devices Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Power Electronic Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Power Electronic Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Power Electronic Devices Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Power Electronic Devices by Regions

4.1 Power Electronic Devices by Regions

4.2 Americas Power Electronic Devices Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Power Electronic Devices Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Power Electronic Devices Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Power Electronic Devices Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Power Electronic Devices Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Power Electronic Devices Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Power Electronic Devices Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Power Electronic Devices Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Power Electronic Devices Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Power Electronic Devices Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Power Electronic Devices Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Power Electronic Devices Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Power Electronic Devices Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Power Electronic Devices Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Power Electronic Devices by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Power Electronic Devices Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Power Electronic Devices Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Power Electronic Devices Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Power Electronic Devices Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Power Electronic Devices by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Power Electronic Devices Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Power Electronic Devices Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Power Electronic Devices Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Power Electronic Devices Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Power Electronic Devices Distributors

10.3 Power Electronic Devices Customer

11 Global Power Electronic Devices Market Forecast

11.1 Global Power Electronic Devices Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Power Electronic Devices Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Power Electronic Devices Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Power Electronic Devices Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Power Electronic Devices Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Power Electronic Devices Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Infineon

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Power Electronic Devices Product Offered

12.1.3 Infineon Power Electronic Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Infineon Latest Developments

12.2 Sunking-Tech

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Power Electronic Devices Product Offered

12.2.3 Sunking-Tech Power Electronic Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Sunking-Tech Latest Developments

12.3 Mitsubishi

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Power Electronic Devices Product Offered

12.3.3 Mitsubishi Power Electronic Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Mitsubishi Latest Developments

12.4 Ansion Beauty

..…continued.

