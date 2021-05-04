Global Vacuum Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Vacuum Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Vacuum Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Vacuum Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Vacuum Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

MBE

PECVD

E-beam Evaporation Systems

Plasma Etching System

Rapid Thermal Processing (RTP) System

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Electronics Industry

Optical Industry and Glass Industry

Photovoltaic Industry

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Applied Material

Mattson Technology

Axcelis Technologies

Centrotherm

DCA

Buhler Leybold Optics

Hongda Vacuum

Dr. Eberl MBE-Komponenten GmbH

Lam Research

Hitachi High-Technologies

Shincron

SKY

Showa Shinku

Meyer Burger

Riber Company

Piotech

SVT

SEMCO Technologies

Omicron

SPTS

Von Ardenne

Tokyo Electron Limited

ULVAC

Tokki

Veeco

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vacuum Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Vacuum Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vacuum Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vacuum Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Vacuum Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Vacuum Equipment?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Vacuum Equipment Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Vacuum Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Vacuum Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Vacuum Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 MBE

2.2.2 PECVD

2.2.3 E-beam Evaporation Systems

2.2.4 Plasma Etching System

2.2.5 Rapid Thermal Processing (RTP) System

2.3 Vacuum Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Vacuum Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Vacuum Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Vacuum Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Vacuum Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Electronics Industry

2.4.2 Optical Industry and Glass Industry

2.4.3 Photovoltaic Industry

2.5 Vacuum Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Vacuum Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Vacuum Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Vacuum Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Vacuum Equipment by Company

3.1 Global Vacuum Equipment Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Vacuum Equipment Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Vacuum Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Vacuum Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Vacuum Equipment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Vacuum Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Vacuum Equipment Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Vacuum Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Vacuum Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Vacuum Equipment Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Vacuum Equipment by Regions

4.1 Vacuum Equipment by Regions

4.2 Americas Vacuum Equipment Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Vacuum Equipment Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Vacuum Equipment Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Vacuum Equipment Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Vacuum Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Vacuum Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Vacuum Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Vacuum Equipment Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Vacuum Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Vacuum Equipment Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Vacuum Equipment Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Vacuum Equipment Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Vacuum Equipment Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Vacuum Equipment Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Vacuum Equipment by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Vacuum Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Vacuum Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Vacuum Equipment Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Vacuum Equipment Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Vacuum Equipment by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Vacuum Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Vacuum Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Vacuum Equipment Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Vacuum Equipment Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Vacuum Equipment Distributors

10.3 Vacuum Equipment Customer

11 Global Vacuum Equipment Market Forecast

11.1 Global Vacuum Equipment Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Vacuum Equipment Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Vacuum Equipment Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Vacuum Equipment Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

..…continued.

