Gene Therapy Market 2021: Insights By Revenue, Upcoming Trends And Worldwide Players Forecast Till 2027

The global gene therapy market is likely to grow at an impressive CAGR over the forecast period, owing to recent technological advancements in gene replacement procedures. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled ‘Gene Therapy: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018 – 2025’ the market is likely to expand at a high rate due to increasing adoption of gene therapy in several countries across the world.
The report covers:
- Global Gene Therapy Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.
- Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.
- Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.
- Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.
- Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.
Leading Players operating in the Gene Therapy Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
- Pfizer Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Bayer AG
- Sanofi
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- uniQure N.V.
- bluebird bio, Inc.
- Celgene Corporation
