Global Solid-State Lighting Source Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Solid-State Lighting Source market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Solid-State Lighting Source, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Solid-State Lighting Source market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Solid-State Lighting Source companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs)

Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED)

Polymer Light Emitting Diodes (PLED)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

Automotive

Medical

Consumer Electronics

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Philips

Nichia Corporation

OsRam

GE Lighting

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Toshiba Lighting

Eaton Corporation

Acuity Brands Lighting

Bridgelux

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Solid-State Lighting Source consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Solid-State Lighting Source market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Solid-State Lighting Source manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Solid-State Lighting Source with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Solid-State Lighting Source submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Solid-State Lighting Source?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Solid-State Lighting Source Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Solid-State Lighting Source Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Solid-State Lighting Source Segment by Type

2.2.1 Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs)

2.2.2 Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED)

2.2.3 Polymer Light Emitting Diodes (PLED)

2.3 Solid-State Lighting Source Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Solid-State Lighting Source Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential

2.4.2 Commercial

2.4.3 Automotive

2.4.4 Medical

2.4.5 Consumer Electronics

2.4.6 Other

2.5 Solid-State Lighting Source Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Solid-State Lighting Source by Company

3.1 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Solid-State Lighting Source Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Solid-State Lighting Source by Regions

4.1 Solid-State Lighting Source by Regions

4.2 Americas Solid-State Lighting Source Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Solid-State Lighting Source Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Solid-State Lighting Source Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Solid-State Lighting Source Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Solid-State Lighting Source Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Solid-State Lighting Source Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Solid-State Lighting Source Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Solid-State Lighting Source Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Solid-State Lighting Source Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Solid-State Lighting Source Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Solid-State Lighting Source Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Solid-State Lighting Source Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Solid-State Lighting Source Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Solid-State Lighting Source Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Solid-State Lighting Source by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Solid-State Lighting Source Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Solid-State Lighting Source Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Solid-State Lighting Source Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Solid-State Lighting Source Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Solid-State Lighting Source by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Solid-State Lighting Source Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Solid-State Lighting Source Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Solid-State Lighting Source Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Solid-State Lighting Source Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Solid-State Lighting Source Distributors

10.3 Solid-State Lighting Source Customer

11 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Market Forecast

11.1 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

..…continued.

