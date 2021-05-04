Global External AC-DC Power market Overview,size,share and Trends 2021- 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the External AC-DC Power market will register a 8.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 19210 million by 2025, from $ 14050 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in External AC-DC Power business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of External AC-DC Power market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the External AC-DC Power, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the External AC-DC Power market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by External AC-DC Power companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Wall Plug-in

Desktop

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Computer & Office

Mobile Communications

Consumer

Telecom/Datacomm

Industrial

Medical

LED Lighting

Wireless Power & Charging

Military & Aerospace

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Table of Content :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global External AC-DC Power Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 External AC-DC Power Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 External AC-DC Power Segment by Type

2.2.1 CCFL External AC-DC Power

2.2.2 LED External AC-DC Power

2.3 External AC-DC Power Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global External AC-DC Power Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global External AC-DC Power Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global External AC-DC Power Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 External AC-DC Power Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Electronics

2.4.3 Machinery & Equipment

2.4.4 Medical Devices

2.4.5 Others

2.5 External AC-DC Power Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global External AC-DC Power Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global External AC-DC Power Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global External AC-DC Power Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

