Global Vertical Probe Cards Market Growth Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Vertical Probe Cards market will register a 6.6%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 788.4 million by 2025, from $ 609.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Vertical Probe Cards business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Vertical Probe Cards market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Vertical Probe Cards, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Vertical Probe Cards market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Vertical Probe Cards companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
MEMS Vertical Probe Cards
Non-MEMS Vertical Probe Cards
By type，MEMS vertical probe cards is the commonly used type, with about 64.83% market share in 2019.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Foundry and Logic
DRAM
Flash
Parametric
Others (RF or MMW or Radar, etc.)
By application, foundry and logic is the largest segment, with market share of nearly 65% in 2019.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
FormFactor
Feinmetall
CHPT
MPI Corporation
Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)
Micronics Japan (MJC)
Korea Instrument
Technoprobe S.p.A.
TSE
SV Probe
Will Technology
TIPS Messtechnik GmbH
STAr Technologies, Inc.
Probe Test Solutions Limited
Synergie Cad Probe
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Vertical Probe Cards consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Vertical Probe Cards market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Vertical Probe Cards manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Vertical Probe Cards with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Vertical Probe Cards submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Vertical Probe Cards Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Vertical Probe Cards Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Vertical Probe Cards Segment by Type
2.2.1 MEMS Vertical Probe Cards
2.2.2 Non-MEMS Vertical Probe Cards
2.3 Vertical Probe Cards Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Vertical Probe Cards Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Vertical Probe Cards Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Vertical Probe Cards Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Vertical Probe Cards Segment by Application
2.4.1 Foundry and Logic
2.4.2 DRAM
2.4.3 Flash
2.4.4 Parametric
2.4.5 Others (RF or MMW or Radar, etc.)
2.5 Vertical Probe Cards Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Vertical Probe Cards Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Vertical Probe Cards Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Vertical Probe Cards Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Vertical Probe Cards by Company
3.1 Global Vertical Probe Cards Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Vertical Probe Cards Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Vertical Probe Cards Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Vertical Probe Cards Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Vertical Probe Cards Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Vertical Probe Cards Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Vertical Probe Cards Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Vertical Probe Cards Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Vertical Probe Cards Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Vertical Probe Cards Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Vertical Probe Cards by Regions
4.1 Vertical Probe Cards by Regions
4.2 Americas Vertical Probe Cards Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Vertical Probe Cards Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Vertical Probe Cards Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Vertical Probe Cards Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Vertical Probe Cards Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Vertical Probe Cards Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Vertical Probe Cards Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Vertical Probe Cards Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Vertical Probe Cards Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Vertical Probe Cards Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Vertical Probe Cards Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Vertical Probe Cards Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Vertical Probe Cards Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Vertical Probe Cards Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Vertical Probe Cards by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Vertical Probe Cards Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Vertical Probe Cards Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Vertical Probe Cards Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Vertical Probe Cards Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Vertical Probe Cards by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Vertical Probe Cards Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Vertical Probe Cards Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Vertical Probe Cards Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Vertical Probe Cards Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
..continued
