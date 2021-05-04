Global LED Semiconductor Chip Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of LED Semiconductor Chip market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the LED Semiconductor Chip, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the LED Semiconductor Chip market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by LED Semiconductor Chip companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Lateral LED Chip

Vertical LED Chip

Flip LED Chip

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Backlight Sources

Display Screen

General Lighting

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nichia

Formosa Epitaxy

Philips Lumileds

Toyoda Gosei

OSRAM

Cree

Genesis Photonics

Epistar

Lextar

Tyntek

Changelight

ETI

Aucksun

OPTO-TECH

LG Innotek

Samsung

Tong Fang

San’an Opto

Seoul Semiconductor

Lattice Power

HC SemiTek

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global LED Semiconductor Chip consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of LED Semiconductor Chip market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global LED Semiconductor Chip manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the LED Semiconductor Chip with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of LED Semiconductor Chip submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the LED Semiconductor Chip?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global LED Semiconductor Chip Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global LED Semiconductor Chip Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 LED Semiconductor Chip Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 LED Semiconductor Chip Segment by Type

2.2.1 Lateral LED Chip

2.2.2 Vertical LED Chip

2.2.3 Flip LED Chip

2.3 LED Semiconductor Chip Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global LED Semiconductor Chip Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global LED Semiconductor Chip Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global LED Semiconductor Chip Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 LED Semiconductor Chip Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Backlight Sources

2.4.3 Display Screen

2.4.4 General Lighting

2.4.5 Others

2.5 LED Semiconductor Chip Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global LED Semiconductor Chip Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global LED Semiconductor Chip Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global LED Semiconductor Chip Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global LED Semiconductor Chip by Company

3.1 Global LED Semiconductor Chip Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global LED Semiconductor Chip Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global LED Semiconductor Chip Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global LED Semiconductor Chip Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global LED Semiconductor Chip Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global LED Semiconductor Chip Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global LED Semiconductor Chip Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global LED Semiconductor Chip Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global LED Semiconductor Chip Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players LED Semiconductor Chip Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 LED Semiconductor Chip by Regions

4.1 LED Semiconductor Chip by Regions

4.2 Americas LED Semiconductor Chip Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC LED Semiconductor Chip Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe LED Semiconductor Chip Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa LED Semiconductor Chip Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas LED Semiconductor Chip Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas LED Semiconductor Chip Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas LED Semiconductor Chip Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas LED Semiconductor Chip Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas LED Semiconductor Chip Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC LED Semiconductor Chip Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC LED Semiconductor Chip Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC LED Semiconductor Chip Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC LED Semiconductor Chip Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC LED Semiconductor Chip Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe LED Semiconductor Chip by Countries

7.1.1 Europe LED Semiconductor Chip Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe LED Semiconductor Chip Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe LED Semiconductor Chip Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe LED Semiconductor Chip Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa LED Semiconductor Chip by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa LED Semiconductor Chip Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa LED Semiconductor Chip Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa LED Semiconductor Chip Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa LED Semiconductor Chip Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 LED Semiconductor Chip Distributors

10.3 LED Semiconductor Chip Customer

11 Global LED Semiconductor Chip Market Forecast

11.1 Global LED Semiconductor Chip Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global LED Semiconductor Chip Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global LED Semiconductor Chip Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global LED Semiconductor Chip Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global LED Semiconductor Chip Forecast by Type

11.8 Global LED Semiconductor Chip Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Nichia

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 LED Semiconductor Chip Product Offered

12.1.3 Nichia LED Semiconductor Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Nichia Latest Developments

12.2 Formosa Epitaxy

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 LED Semiconductor Chip Product Offered

12.2.3 Formosa Epitaxy LED Semiconductor Chip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

..…continued.

