Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Handheld Thermal Scanners market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Handheld Thermal Scanners, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Handheld Thermal Scanners market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Handheld Thermal Scanners companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR)

Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)

Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Commercial

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Fluke Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd.

Leonardo S.p.A.

3M (3M Scott)

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Handheld Thermal Scanners consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Handheld Thermal Scanners market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Handheld Thermal Scanners manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Handheld Thermal Scanners with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Handheld Thermal Scanners submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Handheld Thermal Scanners Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Handheld Thermal Scanners Segment by Type

2.2.1 Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR)

2.2.2 Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)

2.2.3 Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)

2.3 Handheld Thermal Scanners Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Handheld Thermal Scanners Segment by Application

2.4.1 Industrial

2.4.2 Healthcare

2.4.3 Aerospace & Defense

2.4.4 Automotive

2.4.5 Oil & Gas

2.4.6 Commercial

2.4.7 Others

2.5 Handheld Thermal Scanners Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners by Company

3.1 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Handheld Thermal Scanners Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Handheld Thermal Scanners Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Handheld Thermal Scanners by Regions

4.1 Handheld Thermal Scanners by Regions

4.2 Americas Handheld Thermal Scanners Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Handheld Thermal Scanners Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Handheld Thermal Scanners Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Handheld Thermal Scanners Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Handheld Thermal Scanners Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Handheld Thermal Scanners Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Handheld Thermal Scanners Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Handheld Thermal Scanners Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Handheld Thermal Scanners Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Handheld Thermal Scanners Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Handheld Thermal Scanners Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Handheld Thermal Scanners Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Handheld Thermal Scanners Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Handheld Thermal Scanners Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Handheld Thermal Scanners by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Handheld Thermal Scanners Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Handheld Thermal Scanners Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Handheld Thermal Scanners Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Handheld Thermal Scanners Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

..…continued.

