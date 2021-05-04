Global Li-Ion Battery Market Growth Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Li-Ion Battery market will register a 19.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 90780 million by 2025, from $ 44820 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Li-Ion Battery business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Li-Ion Battery market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Li-Ion Battery, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Li-Ion Battery market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Li-Ion Battery companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Lithium-Cobalt Oxide Battery

Lithium-Titanate Battery

Lithium-Iron Phosphate Battery

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery

Lithium-Manganese Oxide Battery

By type，li-NMC battery segment is the most commonly used type, with about 31.62% market share in 2018 and expected to reach 49% by 2025.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Smartphones

Laptops

Other Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Automotive

Others

By application, li-ion battery market segmented to smartphones, laptops, other consumer electronics, industrial, automotive. All these segments combined market share of 56.6% in 2018. And others appication is estimated to increase in forecast periods.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Panasonic

Toshiba

Samsung SDI

CATL

ATL

LG Chem

Tianjin Lishen Battery

Murata

BAK Power

BYD

AESC

Saft

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Li-Ion Battery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Li-Ion Battery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Li-Ion Battery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Li-Ion Battery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Li-Ion Battery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Li-Ion Battery Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Li-Ion Battery Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Li-Ion Battery Segment by Type

2.2.1 Lithium-Cobalt Oxide Battery

2.2.2 Lithium-Titanate Battery

2.2.3 Lithium-Iron Phosphate Battery

2.2.4 Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery

2.2.5 Lithium-Manganese Oxide Battery

2.3 Li-Ion Battery Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Li-Ion Battery Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Li-Ion Battery Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Li-Ion Battery Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Li-Ion Battery Segment by Application

2.4.1 Smartphones

2.4.2 Laptops

2.4.3 Other Consumer Electronics

2.4.4 Industrial

2.4.5 Automotive

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Li-Ion Battery Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Li-Ion Battery Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Li-Ion Battery Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Li-Ion Battery Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Li-Ion Battery by Company

3.1 Global Li-Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Li-Ion Battery Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Li-Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Li-Ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Li-Ion Battery Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Li-Ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Li-Ion Battery Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Li-Ion Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Li-Ion Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Li-Ion Battery Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Li-Ion Battery by Regions

4.1 Li-Ion Battery by Regions

4.2 Americas Li-Ion Battery Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Li-Ion Battery Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Li-Ion Battery Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Li-Ion Battery Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Li-Ion Battery Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Li-Ion Battery Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Li-Ion Battery Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Li-Ion Battery Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Li-Ion Battery Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Li-Ion Battery Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Li-Ion Battery Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Li-Ion Battery Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Li-Ion Battery Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Li-Ion Battery Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Li-Ion Battery by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Li-Ion Battery Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Li-Ion Battery Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Li-Ion Battery Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Li-Ion Battery Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Li-Ion Battery by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Li-Ion Battery Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Li-Ion Battery Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Li-Ion Battery Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Li-Ion Battery Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

..continued

