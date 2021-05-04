Global DTV IC Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the DTV IC market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in DTV IC business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of DTV IC market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the DTV IC, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the DTV IC market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by DTV IC companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Signal Demodulator Chip

Video-Control Chip

Mpeg-2 Decode Chip

Video Processing Chip

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Networking

Communications

Business Applications

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Samsung

AMD

NXP

Mstar Semiconductor

Media Tek

Zoran

Siliconimage

Cheertek

Brodcom

Microtune

Chengdu West Star

Pixelworks

Renesas

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global DTV IC consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of DTV IC market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global DTV IC manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the DTV IC with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of DTV IC submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global DTV IC Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 DTV IC Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 DTV IC Segment by Type

2.2.1 Signal Demodulator Chip

2.2.2 Video-Control Chip

2.2.3 Mpeg-2 Decode Chip

2.2.4 Video Processing Chip

2.2.5 Others

2.3 DTV IC Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global DTV IC Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global DTV IC Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global DTV IC Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 DTV IC Segment by Application

2.4.1 Home Networking

2.4.2 Communications

2.4.3 Business Applications

2.4.4 Others

2.5 DTV IC Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global DTV IC Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global DTV IC Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global DTV IC Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global DTV IC by Company

3.1 Global DTV IC Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global DTV IC Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global DTV IC Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global DTV IC Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global DTV IC Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global DTV IC Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global DTV IC Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global DTV IC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global DTV IC Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players DTV IC Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 DTV IC by Regions

4.1 DTV IC by Regions

4.2 Americas DTV IC Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC DTV IC Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe DTV IC Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa DTV IC Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas DTV IC Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas DTV IC Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas DTV IC Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas DTV IC Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas DTV IC Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC DTV IC Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC DTV IC Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC DTV IC Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC DTV IC Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC DTV IC Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe DTV IC by Countries

7.1.1 Europe DTV IC Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe DTV IC Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe DTV IC Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe DTV IC Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa DTV IC by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa DTV IC Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa DTV IC Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa DTV IC Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa DTV IC Consumption by Application

