Global Display Driver and Touch IC Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Display Driver and Touch IC market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Display Driver and Touch IC business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Display Driver and Touch IC market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Display Driver and Touch IC, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Display Driver and Touch IC market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Display Driver and Touch IC companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Driver IC

Touch IC

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Smartphones

Tablets

GPS

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Rohm

Llitek

Samsung

Pnaasonic

Lusem

Toshiba

Orise Tech

Magnachip

Raydium

Sitronix

Himax

Renesas

Novatek

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Display Driver and Touch IC consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Display Driver and Touch IC market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Display Driver and Touch IC manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Display Driver and Touch IC with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Display Driver and Touch IC submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Display Driver and Touch IC Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Display Driver and Touch IC Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Display Driver and Touch IC Segment by Type

2.2.1 Driver IC

2.2.2 Touch IC

2.3 Display Driver and Touch IC Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Display Driver and Touch IC Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Display Driver and Touch IC Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Display Driver and Touch IC Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Display Driver and Touch IC Segment by Application

2.4.1 Smartphones

2.4.2 Tablets

2.4.3 GPS

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Display Driver and Touch IC Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Display Driver and Touch IC Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Display Driver and Touch IC Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Display Driver and Touch IC Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Display Driver and Touch IC by Company

3.1 Global Display Driver and Touch IC Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Display Driver and Touch IC Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Display Driver and Touch IC Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Display Driver and Touch IC Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Display Driver and Touch IC Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Display Driver and Touch IC Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Display Driver and Touch IC Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Display Driver and Touch IC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Display Driver and Touch IC Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Display Driver and Touch IC Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Display Driver and Touch IC by Regions

4.1 Display Driver and Touch IC by Regions

4.2 Americas Display Driver and Touch IC Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Display Driver and Touch IC Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Display Driver and Touch IC Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Display Driver and Touch IC Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Display Driver and Touch IC Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Display Driver and Touch IC Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Display Driver and Touch IC Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Display Driver and Touch IC Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Display Driver and Touch IC Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Display Driver and Touch IC Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Display Driver and Touch IC Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Display Driver and Touch IC Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Display Driver and Touch IC Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Display Driver and Touch IC Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Display Driver and Touch IC by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Display Driver and Touch IC Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Display Driver and Touch IC Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Display Driver and Touch IC Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Display Driver and Touch IC Consumption by Application

Continued…

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

