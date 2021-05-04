Global Smart Water Meter Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Water Meter market will register a 3.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2527.6 million by 2025, from $ 2245 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Water Meter business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Water Meter market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Smart Water Meter, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Smart Water Meter market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Smart Water Meter companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Pre-payment Electricity Meter
Remote Transmitting Water Meter
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
IC Card Water Meter
TM Card Prepayment Water Meter
RF Smart Card Meter
Coded Water Meter
Impulse Type Remote Water Meter
Direct-reading Remote Water Meter
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Arad Technologies
Elster
Kamstrup
Neptune Technology Group
SenTec
Takahata Precison
Aquiba
Badger Meter
Itron
Xylem Inc
Chongqing Smart Water Meter
Wasion Group
Ningbo Water Meter
Johnson Valves
Suntront
Sanchuan
Hunan Changde Water Meter Manufacturing
Integrated Electronic Systems Lab
Datamatic
Shenzhen Huaxu
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Smart Water Meter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Smart Water Meter market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Smart Water Meter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Smart Water Meter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Smart Water Meter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
