Global AC Servo Motor Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of AC Servo Motor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the AC Servo Motor, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the AC Servo Motor market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by AC Servo Motor companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Less than 2KW

2KW-5KW

More than 5KW

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Machine Tools

Packaging Applications

Textile

Electronic Equipment

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Yaskawa

Delta

Mitsubishi

Siemens

Rockwell

Fanuc

Panasonic

ABB

Nidec

Rexroth (Bosch)

Parker Hannifin

Kollmorgen

HNC

SANYO DENKI

Moog

Schneider

Toshiba

Oriental Motor

Teco

Lenze

Tamagawa

Infranor

LTI Motion

GSK

Inovance

Beckhoff

LS Mecapion

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global AC Servo Motor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of AC Servo Motor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global AC Servo Motor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AC Servo Motor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of AC Servo Motor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global AC Servo Motor Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 AC Servo Motor Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 AC Servo Motor Segment by Type

2.3 AC Servo Motor Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global AC Servo Motor Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global AC Servo Motor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global AC Servo Motor Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 AC Servo Motor Segment by Application

….continued

