Global Enterprise External Storage Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Enterprise External Storage market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Enterprise External Storage business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Enterprise External Storage market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Enterprise External Storage, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Enterprise External Storage market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Enterprise External Storage companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

All Flash Array(AFA)

Hybrid Flash Array(HFA)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

SME

Large Enterprise

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Dell EMC

Macrosan

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Hitach

NetApp

Toshiba

Huawei

Pure Storage

New H3C

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Enterprise External Storage consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Enterprise External Storage market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Enterprise External Storage manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Enterprise External Storage with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Enterprise External Storage submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Enterprise External Storage Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Enterprise External Storage Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Enterprise External Storage Segment by Type

2.2.1 All Flash Array(AFA)

2.2.2 Hybrid Flash Array(HFA)

2.3 Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Enterprise External Storage Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Enterprise External Storage Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Enterprise External Storage Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Enterprise External Storage Segment by Application

2.4.1 SME

2.4.2 Large Enterprise

2.5 Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Enterprise External Storage Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Enterprise External Storage Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Enterprise External Storage Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Enterprise External Storage by Company

3.1 Global Enterprise External Storage Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Enterprise External Storage Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise External Storage Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Enterprise External Storage Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Enterprise External Storage Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Enterprise External Storage Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Enterprise External Storage Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Enterprise External Storage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Enterprise External Storage Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Enterprise External Storage Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Enterprise External Storage by Regions

4.1 Enterprise External Storage by Regions

4.2 Americas Enterprise External Storage Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Enterprise External Storage Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Enterprise External Storage Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Enterprise External Storage Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Enterprise External Storage Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Enterprise External Storage Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Enterprise External Storage Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

Continued…

