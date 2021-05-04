Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the New Energy Vehicle Power Battery market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in New Energy Vehicle Power Battery business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of New Energy Vehicle Power Battery market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the New Energy Vehicle Power Battery, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the New Energy Vehicle Power Battery market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by New Energy Vehicle Power Battery companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Ternary Lithium Ion

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Manganese Oxide

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

CATL

EVE Battery

Panasonic

BYD Company

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

Lishen

AESC

SK

Gotion

Bak Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of New Energy Vehicle Power Battery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the New Energy Vehicle Power Battery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of New Energy Vehicle Power Battery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Segment by Type

2.2.1 Ternary Lithium Ion

2.2.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate

2.2.3 Lithium Manganese Oxide

2.2.4 Others

2.3 New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Segment by Application

2.4.1 Passenger Vehicle

2.4.2 Commercial Vehicle

2.5 New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery by Company

3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 New Energy Vehicle Power Battery by Regions

4.1 New Energy Vehicle Power Battery by Regions

4.2 Americas New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Battery by Countries

7.1.1 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

Continued…

