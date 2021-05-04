Global Silicon Wafer market Overview,size,share and Trends 2021- 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Silicon Wafer market will register a 4.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 12910 million by 2025, from $ 10910 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Silicon Wafer business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Silicon Wafer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Silicon Wafer, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Silicon Wafer market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Silicon Wafer companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

300 mm

200 mm

≤ 150 mm

Other(450 mm)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Memory

Logic or MPU

Analog

Discrete Device and Sensor

Others

Government and Military

Industry

Residential

Commercial

Table of Content :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Silicon Wafer Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Silicon Wafer Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Silicon Wafer Segment by Type

2.2.1 300 mm

2.2.2 200 mm

2.2.3 ≤ 150 mm

2.2.4 Other(450 mm)

2.3 Silicon Wafer Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Silicon Wafer Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Silicon Wafer Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Silicon Wafer Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Silicon Wafer Segment by Application

2.4.1 Memory

2.4.2 Logic or MPU

2.4.3 Analog

2.4.4 Discrete Device and Sensor

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Silicon Wafer Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Silicon Wafer Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Silicon Wafer Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Silicon Wafer Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

