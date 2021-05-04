Global String Solar Inverter Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the String Solar Inverter market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in String Solar Inverter business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of String Solar Inverter market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the String Solar Inverter, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the String Solar Inverter market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by String Solar Inverter companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Power Frequency Inverter

Medium Frequency Inverter

High Frequency Inverter

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

Utility

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ABB

SMA Solar Technology

SolarEdge Technologies

SunPower

Canadian Solar

Sineng Electric

Delta Electronics

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

Solectria Renewables

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global String Solar Inverter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of String Solar Inverter market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global String Solar Inverter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the String Solar Inverter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of String Solar Inverter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global String Solar Inverter Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 String Solar Inverter Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 String Solar Inverter Segment by Type

2.2.1 Power Frequency Inverter

2.2.2 Medium Frequency Inverter

2.2.3 High Frequency Inverter

2.3 String Solar Inverter Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global String Solar Inverter Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global String Solar Inverter Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global String Solar Inverter Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 String Solar Inverter Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential

2.4.2 Commercial

2.4.3 Utility

2.5 String Solar Inverter Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global String Solar Inverter Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global String Solar Inverter Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global String Solar Inverter Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global String Solar Inverter by Company

3.1 Global String Solar Inverter Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global String Solar Inverter Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global String Solar Inverter Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global String Solar Inverter Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global String Solar Inverter Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global String Solar Inverter Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global String Solar Inverter Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global String Solar Inverter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global String Solar Inverter Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players String Solar Inverter Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 String Solar Inverter by Regions

4.1 String Solar Inverter by Regions

4.2 Americas String Solar Inverter Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC String Solar Inverter Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe String Solar Inverter Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa String Solar Inverter Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas String Solar Inverter Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas String Solar Inverter Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas String Solar Inverter Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas String Solar Inverter Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas String Solar Inverter Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC String Solar Inverter Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC String Solar Inverter Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC String Solar Inverter Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC String Solar Inverter Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC String Solar Inverter Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe String Solar Inverter by Countries

7.1.1 Europe String Solar Inverter Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe String Solar Inverter Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe String Solar Inverter Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe String Solar Inverter Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

Continued…

