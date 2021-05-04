Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the AI based Edge Computing Chip market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in AI based Edge Computing Chip business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of AI based Edge Computing Chip market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the AI based Edge Computing Chip, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the AI based Edge Computing Chip market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by AI based Edge Computing Chip companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

12nm

16nm

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Home

Smart Retail

Smart Transportation

Smart Finance

Smart Medical

Smart Driving

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cambricon

Nvidia

Horizon Robotics

ARM

Huawei Hisilicon

Intel

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global AI based Edge Computing Chip consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of AI based Edge Computing Chip market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global AI based Edge Computing Chip manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AI based Edge Computing Chip with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of AI based Edge Computing Chip submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 AI based Edge Computing Chip Segment by Type

2.2.1 12nm

2.2.2 16nm

2.2.3 Others

2.3 AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 AI based Edge Computing Chip Segment by Application

2.4.1 Smart Manufacturing

2.4.2 Smart Home

2.4.3 Smart Retail

2.4.4 Smart Transportation

2.4.5 Smart Finance

2.4.6 Smart Medical

2.4.7 Smart Driving

2.4.8 Other

2.5 AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip by Company

3.1 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players AI based Edge Computing Chip Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 AI based Edge Computing Chip by Regions

4.1 AI based Edge Computing Chip by Regions

4.2 Americas AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas AI based Edge Computing Chip Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC AI based Edge Computing Chip Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe AI based Edge Computing Chip by Countries

7.1.1 Europe AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe AI based Edge Computing Chip Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa AI based Edge Computing Chip by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa AI based Edge Computing Chip Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa AI based Edge Computing Chip Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 AI based Edge Computing Chip Distributors

10.3 AI based Edge Computing Chip Customer

Continued…

