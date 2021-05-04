Global VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of VOC Sensors and Monitors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the VOC Sensors and Monitors, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the VOC Sensors and Monitors market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by VOC Sensors and Monitors companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

VOC Sensors

VOC Monitors

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Indoor Air Quality Monitoring

Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Drägerwerk

Aeroqual

AMS AG

3M

FIGARO

Honeywell

Siemens

Riken Keiki Co., Ltd

GDS Corp

Navter

Extech

Compur Monitors GmbH & Co. KG

Alphasense

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global VOC Sensors and Monitors market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of VOC Sensors and Monitors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global VOC Sensors and Monitors players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the VOC Sensors and Monitors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of VOC Sensors and Monitors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 VOC Sensors and Monitors Segment by Type

2.2.1 VOC Sensors

2.2.2 VOC Sensors

2.3 VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 VOC Sensors and Monitors Segment by Application

2.4.1 Indoor Air Quality Monitoring

2.4.2 Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring

2.5 VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

….continued

