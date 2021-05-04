Global Data Center Accelerator Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Data Center Accelerator market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Data Center Accelerator, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Data Center Accelerator market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Data Center Accelerator companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

GPU

CPU

FPGA

ASIC

In 2018, GPU accounted for a major share of 85% in the global Data Center Accelerator market. And this product segment is poised to reach 29819 M by 2025 from 2983 M in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Deep Learning Training

HPC and Others

In Data Center Accelerator market, Deep Learning Training segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach 23381 M by 2025, at a CAGR of 40.16% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Data Center Accelerator will be promising in the Deep Learning Training field in the next couple of years.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nvidia

Intel

Advanced Micro Devices

Achronix Semiconductor

Alphabet (Google)

Xilinx

Qualcomm

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Data Center Accelerator market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Data Center Accelerator market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Data Center Accelerator players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Data Center Accelerator with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Data Center Accelerator submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Data Center Accelerator Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Data Center Accelerator Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Data Center Accelerator Segment by Type

2.2.1 GPU

2.2.2 CPU

2.2.3 FPGA

2.2.4 ASIC

2.3 Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Data Center Accelerator Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Data Center Accelerator Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Data Center Accelerator Segment by Application

2.4.1 Deep Learning Training

2.4.2 HPC and Others

….continued

