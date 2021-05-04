Global Micro-LED Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Micro-LED market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Micro-LED, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Micro-LED market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Micro-LED companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Small Sized Panels

Medium Sized Panels

Large Size Panels

In 2019, Small Sized Panels accounted for a major share of 80% the global Micro-LED market. And this product segment is poised to reach 47320 K Unit by 2030 from 0.20 K Unit in 2019.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Cellphone

Wearable Watch Device

AR/VR

TV

Others (Automotive Display, etc.)

In Micro-LED market, the Cellphone holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 33492 (K Units) by 2030, at a CAGR of 291.90% during 2019 and 2030.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Samsung Electronics

AU Optronics

Apple

Jbd

Lumens

Sony

VueReal

LG Display

Plessey Semiconductors

Innolux Corporation

Lumiode

eLux, Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Micro-LED consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Micro-LED market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Micro-LED manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Micro-LED with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Micro-LED submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Micro-LED Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Micro-LED Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Micro-LED Segment by Type

2.2.1 Small Sized Panels

2.2.2 Medium Sized Panels

2.2.3 Large Size Panels

2.3 Micro-LED Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Micro-LED Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Micro-LED Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Micro-LED Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Micro-LED Segment by Application

….continued

