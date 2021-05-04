Global Printed Circuit Board Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Printed Circuit Board market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Printed Circuit Board, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Printed Circuit Board market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Printed Circuit Board companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Rigid 1-2Sided

Standard Multilayer

HDI/Microvia/Build-Up

IC Substrate

Flexible Circuits

Rigid Flex

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Consumer Electronics

Computer

Communications

Industrial/Medical

Automotive

Military/Aerospace

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nippon Mektron

Daeduck Group

Unimicron

Young Poong Group

Ibiden

SEMCO

TTM

ZDT

SEI

Tripod

Compeq

Kingboard

AT&S

HannStar Board (GBM)

CMK Corporation

Nanya PCB

Junda Electronic

Shinko Electric Ind

Viasystems(TTM)

Ellington

Shennan Circuits

Aoshikang

Redboard

Wuzhu Group

CCTC

Kinwong

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Printed Circuit Board consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Printed Circuit Board market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Printed Circuit Board manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Printed Circuit Board with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Printed Circuit Board submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Printed Circuit Board Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Printed Circuit Board Segment by Type

….continued

