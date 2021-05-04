Global EMV Cards Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of EMV Cards market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the EMV Cards, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the EMV Cards market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by EMV Cards companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Contact-based EMV Cards

Contactless EMV Cards

Contactless EMV Cards accounts for the largest market share segment, while Contactless EMV Cards accounts for the fastest growth

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Banking, financial services and insurance are the most widely used

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Gemalto

Watchdata Technologies

IDEMIA

Perfect Plastic Printing

ABCorp

Giesecke & Devrient

Goldpac

CPI Card

Hengbao

Tianyu

Valid

Eastcompeace

Kona I

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global EMV Cards consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of EMV Cards market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global EMV Cards manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the EMV Cards with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of EMV Cards submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global EMV Cards Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 EMV Cards Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 EMV Cards Segment by Type

2.2.1 Contact-based EMV Cards

2.2.2 Contactless EMV Cards

2.3 EMV Cards Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global EMV Cards Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global EMV Cards Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global EMV Cards Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 EMV Cards Segment by Application

2.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

2.4.2 Government and Healthcare

2.4.3 Transportation

2.4.4 Retail

….continued

