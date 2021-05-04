Global SMART SPORT ACCESSORIES Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Sport Accessories market will register a 14.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 59810 million by 2025, from $ 34270 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Sport Accessories business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Sport Accessories market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Smart Sport Accessories value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Smartwatch
Smart Wristband
Sports Watch
Sports Camera
Chest strap
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Everyday users
Active users
Performance users
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Fitbit
XIAO MI
Apple
Sony
Motorola/Lenovo
Samsung
Garmin
LG
Huawei
Pebble
Suunto
Seiko
Swatch Group
Polar
GoPro
Zepp
TIMEX
Casio
wahoo fitness
Citizen
EZON
Fossil
Richemont
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Smart Sport Accessories consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Smart Sport Accessories market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Smart Sport Accessories manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Smart Sport Accessories with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Smart Sport Accessories submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Smart Sport Accessories Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Smart Sport Accessories Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Smart Sport Accessories Segment by Type
2.2.1 Smartwatch
2.2.2 Smart Wristband
2.2.3 Sports Watch
2.2.4 Sports Camera
2.2.5 Chest strap
2.2.6 Other
2.3 Smart Sport Accessories Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Smart Sport Accessories Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Smart Sport Accessories Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
….. continued
