Global VTOL UAV Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the VTOL UAV market will register a 9.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2349.8 million by 2025, from $ 1663.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in VTOL UAV business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of VTOL UAV market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the VTOL UAV value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Small Sized VTOL UAV (<150 Kg)

Large Sized VTOL UAV (≥150 Kg)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Military

Homeland Security

Civil & Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

DJI

CybAero

PARROT

AscTec

Yamaha

3D Robotics

Ehang

XAIRCRAFT

IAI

ZERO TECH

LONCIN MOTOR

Alpha Unmanned Systems

Hanhe

Ewatt

GoPro

Microdrones

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global VTOL UAV consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of VTOL UAV market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global VTOL UAV manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the VTOL UAV with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of VTOL UAV submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global VTOL UAV Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 VTOL UAV Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 VTOL UAV Segment by Type

2.2.1 Small Sized VTOL UAV (<150 Kg)

Figure 7. Product Picture of Large Sized VTOL UAV (≥150 Kg)

Figure 8. Global VTOL UAV Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure 9. Global VTOL UAV Value Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure 10. VTOL UAV Consumed in Military

Figure 11. Global VTOL UAV Market: Military (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 12. Global VTOL UAV Market: Military (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

….. continued

