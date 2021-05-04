Global Non-Contact Temperature market Overview,size,share and Trends 2021- 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Non-Contact Temperature market will register a 15.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1974.1 million by 2025, from $ 1125.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Non-Contact Temperature business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Non-Contact Temperature market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Non-Contact Temperature, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Non-Contact Temperature market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Non-Contact Temperature companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Infrared Temperature Sensors

Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Electronic Industry

Metallurgy Field

Petrochemical

General Industry(pharmacy, Automobile)

Transportation

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Table of Content :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Non-Contact TemperatureConsumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Non-Contact TemperatureConsumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Non-Contact TemperatureSegment by Type

2.2.1 PVC & Rubber Materials

2.2.2 Halogen-free Materials

2.3 Non-Contact TemperatureConsumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Non-Contact TemperatureConsumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Non-Contact TemperatureRevenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Non-Contact TemperatureSale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Non-Contact TemperatureSegment by Application

2.4.1 Household appliances

2.4.2 Computers and consumer electronics

2.4.3 Medical Devices

2.4.4 Other Industrial Products

2.5 Non-Contact TemperatureConsumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Non-Contact TemperatureConsumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Non-Contact TemperatureValue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Non-Contact TemperatureSale Price by Type (2015-2020)

