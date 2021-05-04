Global Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

28nm FDSOI

22/14/18nm FDSOI

12/10nm FDSOI

28nm FDSOI had a market share of 96.9% in 2018，followed by 22/14/18nm FDSOI and 12/10nm FDSOI.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Mobility

Automotive

IoT / Wearables

Communication Electronics

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Soitec SA

STMicroelectronics

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Globalfoundries

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology Segment by Type

2.2.1 28nm FDSOI

12/10nm FDSOI

2.2.3 12/10nm FDSOI

2.3 Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

….continued

