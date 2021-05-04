Global Decoy Flares Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Decoy Flares market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Decoy Flares, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Decoy Flares market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Decoy Flares companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Magnesium/Teflon/Viton (MTV) Decoy Flares

Spectral Decoy Flares

Radio Frequency Decoy Flares

In 2018,Magnesium/Teflon/Viton (MTV) Decoy Flares had a market share of 49% in USA and Europe.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Army

Navy

Air Force

Air Force is the largest application of Decoy Flares in USA and Europe, with a share about 59% in 2018.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Chemring Group

Esterline Technologies

Rheinmetall

Lacroix

IMI Systems

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Decoy Flares consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Decoy Flares market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Decoy Flares manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Decoy Flares with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Decoy Flares submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Decoy Flares Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Decoy Flares Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Decoy Flares Segment by Type

2.2.1 Magnesium/Teflon/Viton (MTV) Decoy Flares

2.2.2 Spectral Decoy Flares

2.2.3 Radio Frequency Decoy Flares

2.3 Decoy Flares Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Decoy Flares Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Decoy Flares Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Decoy Flares Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Decoy Flares Segment by Application

2.4.1 Army

2.4.2 Navy

2.4.3 Air Force

….continued

