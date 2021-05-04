Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Inline 3D AOI

Offline 3D AOI

Currently, In-line 3D AOI systems are dominating the market, due to the superior performance and the market demand. The inline3D AOI segment was estimated to account for the major market share of about 64.23% in 2019.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

PCB Industry

Panel Display Industry

Other Industries (Semiconductors, Solar Cells, Medical, etc.)

Demand from the printed circuit board accounts for the largest market share, being over 80% in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Koh Young Technology

VI Technology (Mycronic)

Mirtec

Saki Corporation

Cyberoptics Corporation

ViTrox Corporation Berhad

Test Research

Omron Corporation

Parmi Corp

Viscom

JUTZE Intelligence Technology

GÖPEL electronic GmbH

Pemtron Corp.

Mek Marantz Electronics

Nordson YESTECH

Machine Vision Products (MVP)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Inline 3D AOI

2.2.2 Offline 3D AOI

2.3 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Segment by Application

2.4.1 PCB Industry

2.4.2 Panel Display Industry

….continued

