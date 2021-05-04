Global Edge AI Processor Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Edge AI Processor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Edge AI Processor, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Edge AI Processor market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Edge AI Processor companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Smart Home & City

Smart Driving

Industrial Automation

Video Surveillance

Drones

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Amazon

MediaTek

Intel

Google

Inspur

Alibaba Cloud Computing Co. Ltd.

Huawei

Horizon Robotics

CEVA

Microsoft

Spreadtrum Communications

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Edge AI Processor market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Edge AI Processor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Edge AI Processor players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Edge AI Processor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Edge AI Processor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Edge AI Processor?

1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Edge AI Processor Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Edge AI Processor Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Edge AI Processor Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Edge AI Processor Segment by Type

2.2.1 Machine Learning

2.2.2 Machine Learning

2.3 Edge AI Processor Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Edge AI Processor Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Edge AI Processor Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Edge AI Processor Segment by Application

2.4.1 Smart Home & City

2.4.2 Smart Driving

2.4.3 Industrial Automation

2.4.4 Video Surveillance

2.4.5 Drones

2.4.6 Other

2.5 Edge AI Processor Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Edge AI Processor Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Edge AI Processor Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Edge AI Processor by Players

3.1 Global Edge AI Processor Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Edge AI Processor Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Edge AI Processor Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Edge AI Processor Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Edge AI Processor by Regions

4.1 Edge AI Processor Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Edge AI Processor Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Edge AI Processor Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Edge AI Processor Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Edge AI Processor Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Edge AI Processor Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Edge AI Processor Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Edge AI Processor Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Edge AI Processor Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Edge AI Processor Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Edge AI Processor Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Edge AI Processor by Countries

7.2 Europe Edge AI Processor Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Edge AI Processor Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Edge AI Processor by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Edge AI Processor Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Edge AI Processor Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

..…continued.

