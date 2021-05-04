Global Rigid-flex PCB Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Rigid-flex PCB market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Rigid-flex PCB, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Rigid-flex PCB market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Rigid-flex PCB companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Single Layer

Double Layer

Multi-Layer

Double Layer is projected to be the largest segment of the Rigid-flex PCB market during the forecast period.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Military and Aerospace

Medical

Consumer Devices

Others

Consumer Devices remained the largest application field, followed by Military and Aerospace and Medical.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nippon Mektron

CMK Corporation

Unimicron

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Nanya PCB

Young Poong Group

TTM

Compeq

Shennan Circuits

Ibiden

Kingboard

Wuzhu Group

Redboard

NCAB Group

AT&S

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Rigid-flex PCB consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Rigid-flex PCB market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Rigid-flex PCB manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Rigid-flex PCB with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Rigid-flex PCB submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Rigid-flex PCB Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Rigid-flex PCB Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Rigid-flex PCB Segment by Type

2.3 Rigid-flex PCB Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Rigid-flex PCB Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Rigid-flex PCB Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Rigid-flex PCB Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Rigid-flex PCB Segment by Application

….continued

