Global Metal Sputtering Target Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Metal Sputtering Target market will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4375 million by 2025, from $ 3227.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Metal Sputtering Target business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Metal Sputtering Target market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Metal Sputtering Target, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Metal Sputtering Target market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Metal Sputtering Target companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Metal Target
Alloy Target
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Semiconductor
Solar Energy
Flat Panel Display
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Materion (Heraeus)
TOSOH
JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation
Plansee SE
Hitachi Metals
Praxair
Sumitomo Chemical
Honeywell
ULVAC
Mitsui Mining & Smelting
Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials
FURAYA Metals
GRIKIN Advanced Material
Ningbo Jiangfeng
Fujian Acetron New Materials
Luvata
Angstrom Sciences
Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material
Heesung
Advantec
Umicore Thin Film Products
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Metal Sputtering Target market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Metal Sputtering Target market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Metal Sputtering Target players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Metal Sputtering Target with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Metal Sputtering Target submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Metal Sputtering Target Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Metal Sputtering Target Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Metal Sputtering Target Segment by Type
2.2.1 Metal Target
2.2.2 Metal Target
2.3 Metal Sputtering Target Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Metal Sputtering Target Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Metal Sputtering Target Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Metal Sputtering Target Segment by Application
2.4.1 Semiconductor
2.4.2 Solar Energy
2.4.3 Flat Panel Display
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Metal Sputtering Target Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Metal Sputtering Target Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Metal Sputtering Target Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Metal Sputtering Target by Players
3.1 Global Metal Sputtering Target Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Metal Sputtering Target Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Metal Sputtering Target Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Metal Sputtering Target Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Metal Sputtering Target by Regions
4.1 Metal Sputtering Target Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Metal Sputtering Target Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Metal Sputtering Target Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Metal Sputtering Target Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Metal Sputtering Target Market Size Growth
Continued…
