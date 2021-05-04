Global Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Intelligent Power Modules (IPM), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

IGBT-IPM

MOSFET-IPM

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Household Appliances

New Energy Power Generation

Industrial Control

Rail Transit

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Mitsubishi Electric

ON Semiconductor(Fairchild)

Fuji Electric

SEMIKRON

Infineon Technologies(IR)

Silan

STMicroelectronics

BYD

ROHM

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Segment by Type

2.2.1 IGBT-IPM

2.2.2 MOSFET-IPM

2.3 Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Household Appliances

2.4.3 New Energy Power Generation

2.4.4 Industrial Control

2.4.5 Rail Transit

2.4.6 Others

