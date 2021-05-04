Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Molded Array Process BGA

Thermally Enhanced BGA

Package on Package (PoP) BGA

Micro BGA

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

OEM

Aftermarket

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Amkor Technology

Integrated Circuit Engineering Corporation

TriQuint Semiconductor Inc.

STATS ChipPAC Ltd.

ASE Group

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co.

Intel

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc.

Corintech Ltd

PARPRO

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Segment by Type

2.2.1 Molded Array Process BGA

2.2.2 Thermally Enhanced BGA

2.2.3 Package on Package (PoP) BGA

2.2.4 Micro BGA

2.3 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packages Segment by Application

2.4.1 OEM

….continued

