Formic Acid Market Share 2021 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research Report

Formic acid (also called methanoic acid) is a colorless liquid with a sharp odor. It is also the simplest carboxylic acid. The chemical formula is HCOOH or HCO2H. Formic acid is an environmentally acceptable and highly efficient organic acid.Globally, the global production was 1015 K MT in 2016 and it will reach 1217 K MT in 2022. In addition, the production regions of formic acid are mainly located in China, US, EU and India. China was the leader production regions, which achieved about 48% volume market share in 2016. In 2015, BASF bullied the first plant of formic acid in Geismar, Louisiana. It is the only formic acid production plant in USA.As for the region consumption, China remained the largest market for formic acid in the world, with 34% market share consumption in 2016. Other major consuming regions include EU and US, which account for 29 % and 4% respectively. At present, the methyl formate hydrolysis technology is mainly adopted for producing formic acid and accounted for 81.59% in 2015.The downstream demand of formic acid is rigidity. Major applications include silage and animal feed preservation, leather and tanning, textiles, formate salts, pharmaceuticals/food chemicals, rubber chemicals (antiozonants and coagulants), catalysts and plasticizers.In 2016, the largest use, accounting for about 42% of global demand, is in Leather & Textile. Other major uses are 27% in agriculture.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Formic Acid Market Report are:-

BASF

LUXI

Eastan

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers

Tianyuan Group

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals

Feicheng Acid

Perstorp

Wuhan Ruisunny Chemical

Shandong Rongyue Chemical

Chongqing Chuandong Chemical

Huaqiang Chemical

Shanxi Yuanping Chemicals

Shandong Baoyuan Chemical,

What Is the scope Of the Formic Acid Market Report?

What are the product type Covered in Formic Acid Market 2020?

0.85

0.98

Others

What are the end users/application Covered in Formic Acid Market 2020?

Agriculture

Leather and Textile

Rubber

Chemical and Pharmaceuticals

Other

What are the key segments in the Formic Acid Market?

By product type

By End User/Applications

By Technology

By Regioncovered

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the Formic Acid market Size by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats and Formic Acid market forecast to 2024. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing

Which Regions are Covered and what are the Formic Acid Market Trends in this regions ?

North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Formic Acid Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Formic Acid Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Formic Acid Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Formic Acid Segment by Type

2.3 Formic Acid Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Formic Acid Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Formic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Formic Acid Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Formic Acid Segment by Application

2.5 Formic Acid Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Formic Acid Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Formic Acid Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Formic Acid Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Formic Acid by Players

3.1 Global Formic Acid Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Formic Acid Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Formic Acid Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Formic Acid Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Formic Acid Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Formic Acid Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Formic Acid Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Formic Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Formic Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Formic Acid Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Formic Acid by Regions

4.1 Formic Acid by Regions

4.1.1 Global Formic Acid Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Formic Acid Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Formic Acid Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Formic Acid Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Formic Acid Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Formic Acid Consumption Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Formic Acid Distributors

10.3 Formic Acid Customer

11 Global Formic Acid Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www. researchreportsworld .com/TOC/ 14355281

