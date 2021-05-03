Global Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Market Size, Analysis, Segments, Competitors, Competitors, Market Share, Growth Forecast research report

Global “Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Market” Research Report 2021-2027:

The commercial vehicle leasing industry consists of Truck and trailer rentals, truck and trailer leases, other vehicle and equipment rentals and leases and other services.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Market

The global Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing market size is projected to reach USD million by 2026, from USD million in 2019, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2026.

Global Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Scope and Market Size

Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

The research covers the current Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of TOP KEY PLAYERS/MANUFACTURERS:

Paccar

Penske

Ryder

The Larson Group

Mendon Trucks Leasing and Rental

Kris-Way Truck Leasing

TEC Equipment, Inc

DeCarolis Truck Rental, Inc

PEMA GmbH

Hertz

Thrifty

Europcar

Avis

Idealease Inc

Budget

NIPPON RENT-A-CAR

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

By the product type, the Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing market is primarily split into:

Trucks Rental and Leasing

Trailers Rental and Leasing

Other

By the end users/application, Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing market report covers the following segments:

Personal Leasing

Enterprise Leasing

The key regions covered in the Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents with Major Points:

Detailed TOC of Global Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Market Research Report 2021-2027, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing

1.2 Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Segment by Type

1.3 Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Segment by Application

1.4 Global Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Industry

1.6 Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Market Trends

2 Global Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Business

7 Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.5 Europe Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.6 Asia Pacific Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.7 Latin America Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

