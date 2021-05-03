Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market share, update, trend, size 2021, opportunities, industry development, revenue, key region analysis forecast 2024

Global “ Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market ” (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

Market Overview

The global cell culture protein surface coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 14% during the forecast period (2018-2023 The surface coating of cell culture with protein involves coating the cell culture surface with extracellular matrix or protein components to improve the proliferation and adhesion of the cells in-vitro. Plant-derived proteins, human-derived proteins, animal-derived proteins, and synthetic proteins, such as, laminin and vitronectin are different types of protein that are used for cell culture protein surface coating.

Growing Stem Cell Research Activities

According to the data available on the portal for National Institutes of Health (NIH), an estimated 1748 million USD was granted for stem cell research in fiscal year 2018. In contrast the actual fund grants for stem cell research in fiscal year 2017 amounted to 1646 million USD. Similar increments in funding grants were observed for research in the areas of embryonic stem cell and induced pluripotent stem cell. Similar positive trends in fund grants increment have been observed in European Union for cell-based research. Consequently, the increasing participation of government for the development of cell-based research in the form of incremental funding is expected to drive the growth of the global cell culture protein surface coating market.

Restrictions on Use of Animal-Derived Protein Coating Material against Few Cell Culture Cell Lines

Animal derived protein are prone to contamination and can potentially damage cell cultures with animal pathogens. Additionally proteins derived from animal sources is subject to ethical controversies as animals are used as harvests for protein derivation. Although, exploitation of animals is very limited to certain animal species, but the lower extraction rates make the process of extracting proteins from animal sources very resource intensive. Apart from these, animal derived proteins are known to provide lower adhesion rate in certain cell lines when compared to artificial proteins. Animal based proteins form a large pool of currently available protein types in the global cell culture protein surface coatings market due to historical use prevalence (although synthetic proteins form the largest market share and continues to grow), and restrictions on animal-derived proteins is therefore a restraint for the market. Other factor which is causing hindrance in market growth include high cost of cell culture protein surface coating products.

Synthetic Protein leads the Market in Protein Source Category

Animal and human-derived protein when employed for coating cell surface coating, produce in-vitro systems which closely mimic internal biological systems. Upon being immobilized onto the surface of cell, the proteins which are usually coated in the form of a matrix, mimic the effects as produced by whole molecules. However, animal- and human-based proteins run the risk of contamination from animal of mammalian pathogens, and also there is scope for irrelevant protein interaction which hampers the cell sample in cultures. Synthetic proteins on the other hand are relatively lower risk proposition, as they are less prone to contamination. Additionally artificial synthesis ensures that amino acid chains in requisite protein are custom defined according to cell cultures. Artificial proteins are consequently the leading category of protein sources in the global cell culture protein surface coating market. Over the forecast period, synthetic protein category will continue to register growth and lead the segment primarily due to ethical concerns in animal and human derived proteins, and also due growing demand for artificial protein in biopharmaceutical research.

North America Accounted for Largest Market Share

The North America region accounted for the largest market share in global cell culture protein surface coatings market, in 2017. The major reason for this dominance is the presence of big market players such as Corning Incorporated, etc. which are headquartered in North American region. Apart from this, large scale R&D in stem cells, increasing healthcare expenditure and advancement in technology related to biotechnology is fueling the growth of the market of North American region. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to show fastest growth in the global cell culture protein surface coating market over the forecast period. Increasing population, increase in quality of infrastructure in the area of biotechnology and healthcare are expected to be the major factors for the growth of the market in Asia Pacific region.

Key Developments in Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market

• Feb 2018: Abcam, a global innovator in life science reagents and tools, and Molecular Devices, LLC, a leading provider of high-performance bioanalytical measurement solutions, announced a strategic collaboration to develop a wide range of fast and reproducible screening tools for researchers.

Major Players: ABCAM PLC., CORNING INCORPORATED, GREINER BIO-ONE INTERNATIONAL AG, MERCK MILLIPORE, PROMEGA CORPORATION, QIAGEN N.V., SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA, SIGMA-ALDRICH CORPORATION, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC., and VIOGENE BIOTEK CORPORATION amongst others.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market Report are –

Abcam Plc., Corning Incorporated, Greiner Bio-One International AG, Merck Millipore, Promega Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Viogene BioTek Corporation

Global Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

