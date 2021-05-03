Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market development strategy, growth factor, industry update, future growth, business, revenue expectations to 2024

Global “ Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market ” (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

The global recombinant DNA (rDNA) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7.2% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The global recombinant DNA (rDNA) market is experiencing considerable growth due to the factors like widespread application of this genetically modified crop development, bio pesticides & biofuel production, and gene therapy, presence of biopharmaceuticals pipeline and production of various therapeutic proteins.

Increasing Demand as Well as Application of Recombinant/ Genetically Modified Products Boost the Growth of Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market

Recombinant DNA technology is performing a vital role in improving health conditions by developing new vaccines and pharmaceuticals. The treatment strategies are also improved by developing diagnostics kits, monitoring devices, and new therapeutic approaches. Also many other industries are getting benefit from the Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) research. Such as micro-organisms are being considered as future clean fuel producers and bio degrader. Genetically modified vaccines are developed for curing various diseases in human and plants. The recombinant DNA technology created new opportunities for innovations to produce a wide range of therapeutic products with immediate effect in the medical genetics and biomedicine by modifying microorganisms, animals, and plants to yield medically useful substances.

Risks Pertaining to the Usage of Genetically Modified Food Hindering Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market

The genes are being transferred occur naturally in other species but there are unknown consequences to altering the natural state of an organism through gene expression. Such alterations can change the organism’s metabolism, growth rate and also the response to the external environmental factors. These consequences influence the GMO but also the environment in which the organism is allowed to proliferate. Potential health risks to humans include the possibility of exposure of new allergens in genetically modified foods and also the transfer of antibiotic-resistant genes to gut flora. Thus it all these risks associated with the use of genetically modified food is hindering the growth of the market. Additionally, regulatory, scientific, and ethical challenges associated with gene therapy is also hindering the growth of the Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Market.

North America has the Largest Share in Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market

The largest share of North America is attributed due to the fact that there is a substantial number of biopharmaceutical manufacturing participants that are headquartered in the USA. Moreover, presence of effective regulatory bodies to monitor the various ethical and scientific concerns pertaining to the use of technology has also driven the growth of the North America region. Also in August 2017, US FDA approved first gene therapy available in the United States which is developed for the treatment of cancer and other serious and life-threatening diseases. The FDA approved Kymriah for patients suffering from patients with a form of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Key Developments in the Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market

• Jun 2018: Eli Lilly and Company acquired ARMO BioSciences.

• Aug 2017: FDA approved Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) for the treatment of advanced B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia in patients for certain pediatric and young adult.

Major Players: AMGEN INC, ELI LILLY AND COMPANY, F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD (GENENTECH, INC.), GENSCRIPT, MERCK KGAA, NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS, NOVARTIS AG, NOVO NORDISK A/S, PFIZER INC., and SANOFI among others.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Report are –

Amgen Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Genentech, Inc.), GenScript, Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi

Global Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porters Five Forces

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Product and Services

5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

6. Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Dynamics

6.1 Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Driver

6.1.1 Technological Advancements in Genomics

6.1.2 Expansion of Biopharmaceutical Industry

6.1.3 Increasing Demand as well as Application of Recombinant/ Genetically Modified Products

6.2 Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Restraint

6.2.1 Regulatory, Scientific, and Ethical Challenges Associated with Gene Therapy

6.2.2 Risks Pertaining to the Usage of Genetically Modified Food

6.3 Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Opportunities

6.4 Key Challenges

7. Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Segmentation

7.1 By Product

7.1.1 Medical

7.1.1.1 Therapeutic Agent

7.1.1.2 Human Protein

7.1.1.3 Vaccine

7.1.2 Non-medical

7.1.2.1 Biotech Crops

7.1.2.2 Specialty Chemicals

7.1.2.3 Others

7.2 By Component

7.2.1 Expression System

7.2.2 Cloning Vector

7.3 By Application

7.3.1 Food & Agriculture

7.3.2 Health & Disease

7.3.3 Environment

7.3.4 Others

7.4 By End-User

7.4.1 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

7.4.2 Academic & Government Research Institutes

7.4.3 Others

7.5 By Geography

7.5.1 North America Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market (2018-2023)

7.5.1.1 United States Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market (2018-2023)

7.5.1.2 Canada Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market (2018-2023)

7.5.1.3 Mexico Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market (2018-2023)

7.5.2 Europe Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market (2018-2023)

7.5.2.1 France Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market (2018-2023)

7.5.2.2 Germany Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market (2018-2023)

7.5.2.3 United Kingdom Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market (2018-2023)

7.5.2.4 Italy Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market (2018-2023)

7.5.2.5 Spain Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market (2018-2023)

7.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.5.3 Asia-Pacific Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market (2018-2023)

7.5.3.1 China Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market (2018-2023)

7.5.3.2 Japan Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market (2018-2023)

7.5.3.3 India Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market (2018-2023)

7.5.3.4 Australia & New Zealand Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market (2018-2023)

7.5.3.5 South Korea Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market (2018-2023)

7.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5.4 Middle East & Africa Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market (2018-2023)

7.5.4.1 GCC Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market (2018-2023)

7.5.4.2 South Africa Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market (2018-2023)

7.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7.5.5 South America Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market (2018-2023)

7.5.5.1 Brazil Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market (2018-2023)

7.5.5.2 Argentina Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market (2018-2023)

7.5.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Company Profiles & Competitive Landscape

8.1 Amgen Inc.

8.2 Eli Lilly and Company

8.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Genentech, Inc.)

8.4 GenScript

8.5 Merck KGaA

8.6 New England Biolabs

8.7 Novartis AG

8.8 Novo Nordisk A/S

8.9 Pfizer Inc.

8.10 Sanofi

*List Not Exhaustive

9. rDNA Technology Market Future

