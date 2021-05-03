Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market development, size, share, strategy, strategic business, trend analysis, growth, demand, opportunities, revenue, forecast 2024

Global “ Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market ” (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Overview

The erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market is expected to grow, at a CAGR of approximately 8% during the forecast period. The market is dominated by North America owing to the access to an established healthcare infrastructure and growing R&D initiatives supporting the development of new drugs. North America was followed by Europe in 2017. Sedentary lifestyles, alcoholism and smoking greatly increases the risk of erectile dysfunction. Increasing adoption of these poor lifestyle choices will lead to the overall growth of the erectile dysfunction drugs market. Other factors driving the growth of the global erectile dysfunction drugs market are the increasing geriatric population and growing number of campaigns by government and Non-government organizations worldwide to make patients aware regarding ED.

Comorbidity between Erectile Dysfunction and Heart Diseases to Induce a Surge in the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market

The rise in number of ED cases can be co-related with the high growth of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders. According to a study published on PMC by Arab Journal of Urology in 2013, ED could be an important marker for coronary artery disease (CAD). It has also been found that onset of ED preceded the onset of CAD in almost 2/3 of the cases. Hypertension is also another major illness linked to erectile dysfunction and as reported by CDC in 2018, the prevalence of hypertension has grown at a considerable rate, to approximately 65 million people suffering with the condition in US. The growing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases is going to contribute to the rapidly growing pool of erectile dysfunction patients which in turn will lead to more patients seeking treatment hence boosting the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market during the forecast period.

Reluctance of Patients to Seek Treatment to Impede the growth of Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market

Generally erectile dysfunction is considered as a physical problem, it is also due to poor psychological health. A large majority of the patients suffering from erectile dysfunction do not opt for treatment options. This is a direct result of the social stigma associated with having erectile dysfunction. According to Boston University School of Medicine, erectile dysfunction is a noteworthy disorder which affects a huge number of population. Restrictive attitudes of the population to open about their sexual health are often associated with strong religious beliefs, lack of education, work experience, and lower socioeconomic status. Due to these factors the patients suffering from erectile dysfunction to not seek treatment and hence can restrict the growth of the erectile dysfunction drugs market.

North America to Maintain Lead as the Largest Shareholder

The market dominated by North America owing to the access to an established healthcare infrastructure and growing R&D initiatives supporting the development of new drugs. North America was followed by Europe in 2017. The availability of various ED drugs through over the counter (OTC) and online channels is a key factor for dominance of these regions. The presence of online pharmacy stores is a blessing in disguise for several patients who are conscious about visiting a retail pharmacy store to purchase ED and other sexual wellness products.

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness relatively high growth owing to the rising geriatric population, changes in life style factors such as excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, and obesity. Increasing awareness about ED through various marketing campaigns and CME programs (Continuing Medical Education) is encouraging people to visit medical professionals and seek treatment for ED and associated problems. These developments are expected to positively reinforce growth prospects in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Market:

• May 2017: In India, Lupin Ltd. Launched Cialis an erectile dysfunction drug via a licensing agreement with Eli Lilly. In this alliance Eli Lilly will be responsible for manufacturing and importing the product.

• Dec 2017: Pfizer, the manufacturer of Viagra (Sildenafil), settled trade disputes with generic manufacturer Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. This agreement allows Teva to start selling generic Viagra (sildenafil), which is expected to boost usage rates.

Major Players: APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC., BAYER AG, CRISTALIA PRODUTOS QUIMICOS FARMACEUTICOS LTD, DONG-A ST CO.LTD, ELI LILLY AND COMPANY, MEDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC., PFIZER, INC.,SK CHEMICALS, TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD, and VIVUS, INC. among others.

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Product and Services

5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Comorbidity between Erectile Dysfunction and Heart Diseases, and Diabetes

6.1.2 Constantly Growing Tobacco Usage is driving the Incidence of ED

6.1.3 Rising Adoption of a Sedentary Lifestyle Along with the Associated Stress

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 Reluctance of Patients to Seek Treatment

6.2.2 Poor Patient Adherence to ED Drugs

6.3 Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Opportunities

6.4 Key Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 By product

7.1.1 Viagra (sildenafil citrate)

7.1.2 Cialis (Tadalafil)

7.1.3 Levitra/Staxyn (vardenafil)

7.1.4 Stendra/Spedra (avanafil)

7.1.5 Zydena (udenafil)

7.1.6 Vitaros (Alprostadil Cream)

7.2 By Geography

7.2.1 North America

7.2.1.1 US

7.2.1.2 Canada

7.2.1.3 Mexico

7.2.2 Europe

7.2.2.1 France

7.2.2.2 Germany

7.2.2.3 UK

7.2.2.4 Italy

7.2.2.5 Spain

7.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.2.3 Asia-Pacific

7.2.3.1 India

7.2.3.2 Australia & New Zealand

7.2.3.3 South Korea

7.2.3.4 Others

7.2.4 Middle East & Africa

7.2.4.1 GCC

7.2.4.2 South Africa

7.2.4.3 Rest of MEA

7.2.5 South America

7.2.5.1 Brazil

7.2.5.2 Argentina

7.2.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

8.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

8.3 New Products Launches

9. Key Players

9.1 Apricus Biosciences, Inc.

9.2 Bayer AG

9.3 Cristalia Produtos Quimicos Farmaceuticos Ltd

9.4 Dong-A ST Co., Ltd.

9.5 Eli Lilly and Company

9.6 Meda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

9.7 Pfizer, Inc.

9.8 SK chemicals

9.9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

9.10 VIVUS, Inc.

*List not Exhaustive

10. Future of the Market

