Global Sterile Injectable Drugs Market size, share, industry demand, trend, update, 2021 top key player, business revenue, forecast 2024

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry."

Sterile Injectable Drugs Market Overview

The sterile injectable drugs market is expected to register a growth rate of about 10.5% over the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. The increasing number of biologics, antibody-drug conjugates, and monoclonal antibodies in development, as well as clinical trials, has led primarily led to the growth of the sterile injectable drugs. The development and manufacture of the sterile injectable are slow and often the industry deals with the shortage of these products primarily due to the complexity and capital-intensive nature of these products. As per the regional analysis, the recent changes in the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations on manufacturing sites, along with large presence of multinational medical devices companies, diseases management and awareness in the society are expected to have positive effects over the forecast period, which helps North America to retain its dominance in this market.

Advent of Pre-filled Syringes are Expected to Drive the Sterile Injectable Drugs Market

In the past one era of healthcare, biologics are increasingly becoming the driving forces of the pharmaceutical industry and prefilled syringes have gained increased acceptance as delivery systems for injectable drugs for the treatment of chronic diseases. Prefilled syringes are mainly sterilized via autoclaving or by ionizing radiation. The factors such as its convenient, accurate, affordable and safe with sterility have injections easier for both doctors and patients for the right dosage of the drug. There is increasing utilization of this delivery device for injectable drugs in the market which over the forecast period would grow even more as a large number of biologics manufacturers are dependent over prefilled syringes. With rising emerging markets, there is increasing demand for patient-friendly parenteral delivery systems, therefore, prefilled syringes are one of the major drivers for sterile injectable drugs market.

Other drivers include R&D focus on the development of biotech-engineered anti-cancer drugs and rising outsourcing activities across the value chain, which are expected to boost the supply of injectable drug products over the forecast period.

High Expenses Associated with Inventory Management Acts as a Major Barrier for Sterile Injectable Drugs Market

The supply chain of pharmaceutical industry deals with continuous supply and usage of a wide variety of materials with large quantities with the expected fast flow. The management of product variety and trade dependent on costs within short time windows is a big problem often faced. In the US, each year there is a high shortage of vital medicines used in the hospitals and other healthcare facilities which jeopardize patient health, comfort and safety adding to high healthcare costs. The cost of establishing a sterile injectable plant is much higher primarily due to several stringent regulations with aseptic requirements and complex manufacturing process. For example, recently in 2018, FDA posted a warning letter for Claris (specialized in sterile injectable drugs) plant in India due to recalls related to substandard products. This hinders the collaboration of major companies and the expansion of portfolios in emerging markets. Thus, inventory management acts as a major barrier for this market.

Anoher limitation include stringent regulatory requirement for high-end machinery needed for the manufacture of sterile injectable products.

North America Expected to Retain Major Share in the Sterile Injectable Drugs Market

In North America, the recent change in healthcare reforms, high adoption of drugs for oncology-related diseases in hospitals, better infrastructure and high healthcare expenditure from government boost the growth of this market, over 2018-2023. In recent years, several hospital chains across the US, Canada, and Mexico have faced drug shortages for several chronic diseases such as cancer and pain management for which major companies such as Baxter and Pfizer looks for more collaboration opportunities with sterile injectable specialist companies. In 2018, Pfizer planned to expand manufacturing unit in Michigan especially for making sterile injectable drugs with self-contained production rooms under FDA regulations. Thus, over the forecast period, the major share of this market is expected to retained by the North America region.

Key Developments in the Sterile Injectable Drugs Market

• Jul 2018: Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing received USD 2 million loan from MassDevelopment for expansion of their manufacturing unit in the US.

• Apr 2018: Endo International PLC reached an agreement to acquire Somerset Therapeutics, LLC with USD 190 million acquisition deal.

Major players: AMGEN, BAXTER, GILEAD SCIENCES, INC., GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, JOHNSON & JOHNSON MERCK & CO., INC, NOVARTIS AG, NOVO NORDISK A/S, PFIZER INC, AND SANOFI, among others

Amgen, Baxter, Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc, and Sanofi

Global Sterile Injectable Drugs Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

