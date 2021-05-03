Global Care Management Solutions Market size 2021 industry trends, growth insights, competitive, regional, share, market potential, industry forecast to 2024

Global “ Global Care Management Solutions Market ” (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. Global Care Management Solutions Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on Global Care Management Solutions Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on Global Care Management Solutions market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

The Global Care Management Solutions Market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 17.2% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). Care Management Solutions refers to solutions that are used to coordinate patient care with long-term care needs to better manage their conditions with care interventions.

Care Management Solutions Offer A Means To Reduce Healthcare Costs

The establishment of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in 2015, was to provide in-between doctor visits for patients with two or more chronic conditions. After implementation of the policy around 684,000 beneficiaries received Chronic Care Management (CCM) services in first two years. Under billing code 99490, the CMS makes separate payment for chronic care management services at least 20 minutes of clinical staff time. The new policy lowered the emergency hospital visits and nursing home costs and saved USD 95 per beneficiary per month (PBPM) in patients who received only one month of CCM. To recognize the costs of providing services to Medicare and dual-eligible patients managing multiple chronic conditions, Medicare adopted three additional codes that recognize additional costs, including those related to more complex medical management beginning. In January 1, 2017, the Medicare recognized the cost of providing services to patients with multiple chronic conditions and adopted new codes to recognize additional costs related to more complex medical management. The care management centralized approach and integrated care for patients improves quality of life by preventing complications with early intervention of care. This results in reduction in healthcare costs and lowers burden on health care payers and providers, thus acting as a major driving factor for the care management solutions market. Other factors which are driving the Care Management Solutions Market growth are rising geriatric population and burden of chronic diseases, implementation of initiatives to shift the burden of risk from healthcare payers to providers, and government initiatives to promote patient-centric care.

High Investments Required For Supporting Infrastructure

Care management is necessary for chronic conditions. Individuals with multiple chronic conditions need ongoing medical attention to lower the hospitalization and health deterioration. Healthcare providers should streamline and automate their processes, with IT and data governance to express concerns. All the systems should be integrated to increase patient experience. Investment is required to deploy a comprehensive data integration solution, that can be used for health information exchange and develop insights with help of analytics to identify the patients with risk to provide early treatment. Technology alone is not sufficient to drive patient care but necessary to facilitate care management. Most care management organizations reside in entities outside the health system, and it requires initial investment costs in new technology and human resources. Also the return on investment for delivering good care will take many years. All the above may restrain the growth of the care management solutions market in the forecast period. Other factors which are restraining the Care Management Solutions Market growth are data security concerns related to cloud-based solutions, and reluctance of providers to adopt care management solutions.

The US Lead the Market in North America Region

Care management involves utilization management, case management, disease management, absence management, nursing, and advocacy services. Individuals with chronic disease conditions account for majority of healthcare expenditures. Disease management reduces the inpatient and outpatient costs and state Medicaid spending. It is estimated that around USD 1.5 million was saved for State Medicaid because of reduced re-admissions in first 12 months of care management program. The CHRONIC Care Act February 2018, encourages use of flexible new tools (telehealth) to better manage care for individuals. As per CMS 2015 to 2016 data the Chronic Care Management (CCM) benefited patients, providers, and payers. Patients save approximately USD 200 per year and Payers average saving is USD 888 per member per year. In United States the individuals with care management had lower inpatient hospital, emergency department, and nursing facility costs because of reduced hospital admission rates.

Key Developments in the Care Management Solutions Market

May 2018: Allscripts signed a definitive agreement to acquire HealthGrid Holding Company, a mobile enterprise patient engagement platform business.

Major Players: ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, AXISPOINT HEALTH, EPIC CORPORATION INC, EXL HEALTHCARE, HEALTHSMART HOLDINGS, INC, I2I SYSTEMS, INC, MEDECISION INC. , PHYTEL, INC., TRIZETTO CORPORATION, and ZEOMEGA INC. among others.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Global Care Management Solutions Market Report are –

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Axispoint Health, EPIC Corporation Inc, Exl Healthcare, Healthsmart Holdings, Inc, I2I Systems, Inc, Medecision Inc. , Phytel, Inc., Trizetto Corporation, and Zeomega Inc. among others.

Global Global Care Management Solutions Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Global Care Management Solutions market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Global Care Management Solutions market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

Global Care Management Solutions Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

