Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market size 2021 share investment feasibility analysis, investment return analysis, production, supply, demand, market growth rate and forecast till 2024

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry."

The Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 8.2% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). Ophthalmology PACS are used in the efficient management of image data eliminating the physical constraints associated with communication of radiologic image data on film.

High Prevalence of Common Eye Diseases

Eye diseases that cause visual impairment is a global health concern that negatively impacts inviduals physical and mental health. This is due to increasing life expectancy and aging population. Cataract followed by age related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy are the prevalent eye diseases around the world. As per American academy of ophthalmology, Americans with age 40 and older are affected with Cataracts (24.4 million), Glaucoma (2.7 million), and AMD (2.1 million). As per global blindness and visual impairment data 2015, 89% of visually impaired population reside in low and middle income countries. In India with increasing diabetic population there is a increase in diabetic retinopathy cases mostly in rural India due to unavailability of ophthalmologists. According to Journal of Ophthalmology, Diabetic retinopathy is most prevalent in working age population globally and age-related eye diseases are increasing in older population. All the above factors are expected to contribute to the growth of Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) market in the forecast period. Other factor which is driving the Ophthalmology PACS Market growth is expansion of teleophthalmology

High Implementation and Maintenance Costs

The cost of PACS involve initial acquisition, implementation, and ongoing maintenance of the system. The acquisition costs include mass storage devices and related software, digital acquisition devices and communications networks. The implementation cost involve the training of personnel to PACS and integration its integration. To minimize the hardware costs multiple software applications installations are done on same computer which may interfere with primary software of PACS. Vendor and IT support costs are incurred throughout the product life cycle and whenever new upgradation is needed. The above factors may hinder the growth of Ophthalmology PACS market in the forecast period. The US Lead the Market in North America Region

According to the statistics presented by the National Eye Institute of NIH, it is estimated that around 139 billion USD is spent on the eye disorders annually in the United States. This data indicates the higher burden of eye diseases on the country. National Eye Institute, after studying the trends and epidemiology of eye diseases, have concluded that by the year 2030, around 2.2 million people in the country will be suffering from vision abnormalities. This rising prevalence of eye disorders is making it compulsive for the ophthalmologists to inculcate novel methods of the treatment. The country has a higher rate of adoption towards ophthalmology PACS due to the rising awareness about the same in healthcare professionals as well as the general population. Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the ophthalmology PACS market in the United States is believed to grow in the forecast period with a healthy growth rate.

Key Developments in the Ophthalmology PACS Market

Jul 2018: Anthem and IBM Announce Agreement to Drive Digital Transformation

Major Players: AGFA-GEVAERT GROUP, CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG, EYEPACS, HEIDELBERG ENGINEERING, IBM CORPORATION (MERGE HEALTHCARE INCORPORATED), MEDICAL STANDARD CO., LTD, SCIMAGE, SONOMED ESCALON, VERSASUITE, and VISBION among others.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market Report are –

Agfa-Gevaert Group, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Eyepacs, Heidelberg Engineering, IBM Corporation (Merge Healthcare Incorporated), Medical Standard Co., Ltd, Scimage, Sonomed Escalon, Versasuite, and Visbion among others.

Global Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

